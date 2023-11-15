The Skinny Confidential Ice Roller Changed My Life
I spend way too much time on TikTok, and my FYP is constantly feeding me trending products I feel like I *must* try! After seeing no less than 100 different videos about ice rollers on the app, I decided it would be the new thing I tested. After getting my hands on one, I put it to the test for a month to see if there were legitimate benefits, or if this was just another TikTok beauty trend that would fade away as quickly as it appeared. Here's what I learned!
My face was more defined
Image via KoolShooters/Pexels
By far, the best and most noticeable benefit for me was seeing that my face was more defined. I felt like there was less puffiness in my face after using it in the morning, and it gave a bit of a lifted effect! It also helped my eyes look less swollen in the morning (as mentioned, I spend a little too much time scrolling on TikTok at night, so the eye bags are real!).
It felt relaxing and soothing
Image via The Skinny Confidential
While putting something ice cold on your face first thing in the morning might not seem like a relaxing treat, it actually was! I found myself looking forward to using my ice roller as soon as I woke up, and it became an essential part of my morning self-care. I would follow it up with a hydrating serum like the KraveBeauty Great Barrier Relief, and my skin was left feeling moisturized, tight, and glowy!
Cleaning it after every use is a must
Image via Sincerely Media/Unsplash
It's absolutely essential that any tool that touches your face is cleaned properly. Otherwise, it could lead to breakouts (which is never fun!). I use a mild soap mixed with water to make sure it's all nice and clean. This ice roller also needs to be completely dry before sticking it back in the freezer.
Other uses for an ice roller
Image via Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels
After having my life changed by an ice roller, I decided to go out into the world and see if others had tried this magical tool. From doing this, I learned that not only does an ice roller provide cosmetic benefits, but it can also be helpful for people who suffer from severe migraines or headaches. Rolling it on your forehead if you have sinus pressure can be a true life-saver.
Are ice rollers safe?
Image via Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels
It's totally understandable to be hesitant about putting something so cold on your face! I did some research before using it myself and recommending it to friends. Most experts agree that ice rollers are safe, as long as you don't have super sensitive or highly reactive skin. The experts at HealthNewsadvise users to follow the manufacturer's instructions and perform a patch test before using it all over your face!
Which ice roller should you get?
For my little beauty experiment, I snagged a Skinny Confidential HOT Mess Ice Roller, which is definitely on the higher quality side. At $69, it's more expensive than others on the market, but in my opinion, this ice roller is worth it because it stays cold and feels *so* luxurious!
