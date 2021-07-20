The Best Cooling Products From Amazon To Survive A Hot Summer
With temperatures reaching record highs across the United States this summer, you'll want to find ways to beat the heat and keep your cool inside and out. No AC? No problem. Survive the next heat dome near you with our list of 12 affordable cooling products from Amazon. You'll feel more refreshed and get through summer without ever sweating it. Don't forget the sunscreen!
1. Patchology Serve Chilled Rosé Eye Gels ($35)
Indulge in a moment of me-time with these chilled eye gels, chockfull of protective antioxidants, like strawberry extract, as well as hydrating hyaluronic acid. Simply pop these in the fridge and use when your under-eyes are in need of a refresh.
2. Luna Bamboo Weighted Cooling Blanket ($110)
If you love to crawl under the covers even in the summer months, this silky soft bamboo blanket features cooling fabric to keep you from overheating. It's also weighted to lull you to sleep and help you sleep longer.
Also try these bamboo cooling sheets.
3. JISULIFE Rechargeable Handheld Mini Fan ($16)
Nothing is better than being able to cool down quickly, no matter where you are. This handheld mini fan provides up to 21 working hours, boasts over 4,500 Amazon reviews, and also functions as a flashlight and power bank. The takeaway? You're guaranteed to stay cool with this quiet yet powerful fan.
4. Swig Life Skinny Can Cooler ($20)
Don't let your poolside beverage get lukewarm and instead grab this stylish cooler. Cute patterns? Check. Chills your drink for a whole day outdoors? Check. Comes with a lid to save for later? Check! It serves double-duty as an insulated koozie or the perfect tumbler for a homemade drink.
5. Floppy Straw Hat ($19, was $30)
We definitely think floppy straw hats are a summer essential. This lightweight and comfortable number protects you from the sun *and* keeps you cool on a hot summer day.
6. Cryo Ice Globe Face Rollers ($38)
The Avery Rose Facial Cryo Ice Globes cool skin while stimulating nerves to exercise facial tissue and relieve tension. Simply store in the fridge for a few minutes before using to reap the max benefits of this cold facial treatment.
7. Cooling Bandana ($14)
The name says all, as this cooling bandana keeps you chill for up to four hours with fast-activating polymer-embedded cooling technology. This adjustable cotton bandana is a great companion for your next outdoor activity.
8. Corkcicle Wine Cooler ($25)
No summer picnic is complete without an air wine chiller. Its frosty appearance and pour-through feature keeps the wine perfectly chilled while releasing all the flavors. We're sold! (Just make sure you're staying hydrated with plenty of H2O too!)
9. Handheld Fan ($7)
There's something very Princess Diaries 2 about using this handheld fan for hot-weather relief and we're totally into it. Travel-friendly, powerful, and available in a slew of fun prints, this fan is a cooling essential for your next summer adventure.
10. Business & Pleasure Cooling Bag ($41)
Your go-to beach bag, found! Keep up to 12 drinks cold with this cheerful and summery cooler tote bag. It fits everything you need without feeling bulky.
11. Face Ice Roller ($14)
This face ice roller is a summertime must. The ice roller provides a cold therapy facial for your face, calming and revitalizing skin while also relieving fatigue; and of course, keeping cool!
12. Portable Neck Fan ($30)
Neck fans may sound strange, but hear us out. With three speeds and 60 turbine blades, customers love how it's comfortable, durable and powerful. Instant heat relief.
