Skincare Secrets With Beauty Pro, Lauryn Evarts Bosstick
While it's fun to test out new products and optimize our skincare routines, it can be overwhelming — not to mention expensive — trying to figure out the perfect formula for ourselves. That's we have Lauryn Evarts Bosstick here to help guide us through the world of beauty and wellness. After all, she's been doing it for 10 years now through her blog, The Skinny Confidential.
Today, Brit sits down with Lauryn to talk about how to tackle inflammation using ice, what Lauryn's simple skincare routine looks like, her feelings on Botox and much more. Tune in today to get some much-needed advice on how to help your skin feel its best and stay that way.
