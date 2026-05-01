Conrad & Belly Are Back! 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Cast is Officially Filming The Movie.

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans are on the edge of their seats waiting for the upcoming movie sequel — and we finally got a look at the return of our favorite characters thanks to some set leaks! I'm really hoping we see this movie sooner rather than later, and even though we still don't have a release date, actor Gavin Casalegno (who played Jeremiah on the series) just gave us a surprising update.

Keep reading for the latest update on The Summer I Turned Pretty movie.

We Finally Have a New Look at 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Cast @slimeymaddox The Sumer I Turned Pretty Movie, TSITP Has began filming in Southport NC ♬ original sound - Index Lola Tung, Chris Briney, Rain Spencer, Sean Kaufman, and Gavin Casalegno were spotted filming the TSITP movie in North Carolina, and there are a few details fans have already pointed out: Jeremiah appears to be with a new partner, which means he and Denise have broken up.

Belly's engagement ring is a lot bigger than the one Jeremiah got for her...

And if you ask me, Conrad's hair looks a lot more flattering than the cut we got for season 3. Thank you Jenny Han. Now just one question remains: Can we please see Cam again?!

Gavin Casalegno spills on 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' movie. Erika Doss/Prime Video At the Elle Actors Rising event on February 26, Gavin Casalegno told People that he has no idea when the movie actually begins production. (ICMYI: filming began April 27). “I’m going to be so honest, I don’t even have a script,” he says. “So I don’t even know when we’re filming.” He goes on to guess that he'll get a call pretty close to when cameras will start rolling. “It’s going to be like game time,” he says. “Like Jenny Han calling me up and [being] like, ‘Hey, by the way, you’re going to be on a plane in a week.’ So, we’ll see what happens.” Even though Gavin has “zero clue” what the film will cover, he's “sure...one of the fan predictions is correct” if not more.

And Jenny Han teases that it's "the right idea." Jenny Han did confirm that the script has already been finished, and before the movie was even confirmed the author told Brit + Co that she would only return for "the right idea" — so it's safe to assume this film will be exactly what fans are waiting for. "I get asked about [sequels and spinoffs] a lot," she says in Brit + Co's exclusive interview. "I think if the right idea came along and everything aligned, then I'll be so excited to return to the world and yeah, it'd be great."

Check out 6 Summer Romance Movies To Watch While You Wait For The Summer I Turned Pretty Movie and follow us on Facebook for more updates on the film!

This post has been updated.