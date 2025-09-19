Here's everything you need to know.
Congrats Connie Baby! Chris Briney & Isabel Machado Are Reportedly Engaged.
Chris Briney totally wooed us onscreen as Conrad Fisher in The Summer I Turned Pretty, but he's just as romantic off camera. Videos of him and his GF Isabel Machado consistently go viral because it's clear that he just loves her. And it turns out, that love could be, well, infinite, because the couple is reportedly engaged!
Here's everything you need to know about Chris Briney's girlfriend Isabel Machado and those engagement rumors.
Is Chris Briney in a relationship?
Rumors of Chris Briney's engagement started when DeuxMoi claimed the couple had taken the next step in their relationship on September 18. But we'll have to wait for either Chris or Isabel to confirm the news (if they choose to do so!) for us to know for sure.
And the comments of the Instagram post were instantly flooded with tons of sentiments. "Unwell (i never stood a chance)," one comment reads, while another says, "They’ve been together since 2018 this was long coming but congratulations to them!!!!"
A third comment poked fun at how passionate TSITP fans get about Conrad and Belly's relationship, saying, "Give that woman a ring and a trophy for her patience with us over the years!!!!
Are Chris Briney and Isabel Machado still together?
John Nacion/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
Yes, these two are definitely still together! At the beginning of September, the couple attended a Bumble “For the Love of Love” event, and showed up to the US Open.
What does Isabel Machado do?
Sonia Recchia/Getty Images
Isabel is a singer-dancer-actress extraordinaire who's been in a variety of theater productions, and movies like A Simple Vow.
How long have Chris and Isabel been together?
Chris and Isabel lived together during their time at Pace University, before they started dating. And to make it even wilder, Isabel also lived with Minnie Millis, who played Shayla during TSITP season 1 and is currently dating Sean Kaufman (Steven). Sean also went to high school with Lola Tung (Belly). This cast has literally been a decade in the making!
