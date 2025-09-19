Congrats Connie Baby! Chris Briney & Isabel Machado Are Reportedly Engaged.

Chris Briney totally wooed us onscreen as Conrad Fisher in The Summer I Turned Pretty, but he's just as romantic off camera. Videos of him and his GF Isabel Machado consistently go viral because it's clear that he just loves her. And it turns out, that love could be, well, infinite, because the couple is reportedly engaged!

Is Chris Briney in a relationship?

Rumors of Chris Briney's engagement started when DeuxMoi claimed the couple had taken the next step in their relationship on September 18. But we'll have to wait for either Chris or Isabel to confirm the news (if they choose to do so!) for us to know for sure.

And the comments of the Instagram post were instantly flooded with tons of sentiments. "Unwell (i never stood a chance)," one comment reads, while another says, "They’ve been together since 2018 this was long coming but congratulations to them!!!!"

A third comment poked fun at how passionate TSITP fans get about Conrad and Belly's relationship, saying, "Give that woman a ring and a trophy for her patience with us over the years!!!!