The perfect combo.
Every Taylor Swift Song On 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' (So Far)
The Summer I Turned Pretty and Taylor Swift are pretty much inseparable at this point, and it's clear that the popstar's romantic, beautiful lyrics serve as part of Belly's (Lola Tung) internal dialogue. We've gotten some amazing needle drops throughout season 3 so far, and there are only two episodes left to see what other Taylor Swift songs will make an appearance in the show.
Here's every Taylor Swift song on The Summer I Turned Pretty, airing on Prime Video now.
What is Conrad and Belly's song?
Erika Doss/Prime Video
For season 3, Conrad's Taylor Swift song has definitely been "Red (Taylor's Version)", but if you ask me, their song as a couple is "That's The Way I Loved You (Taylor's Version)" — it perfectly sums up their relationship and ties into all The Notebook parallels!
What Taylor Swift songs will be in TSITP season 3?
Prime Video
So far we've gotten a few incredible needle drops, including "How Did It End?" and "You're On Your Own Kid," which were both heard in episode 9. Stay tuned to see what's coming in future episodes — and keep scrolling to see all the Taylor Swift songs that have already been featured in The Summer I Turned Pretty.
Taylor Swift Songs In 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3
Prime Video
- Daylight
- Red (Taylor's Version)
- You're Losing Me (From The Vault)
- False God
- LOML
- Robin
- Cardigan
- How Did It End?
- You're On Your Own Kid
Taylor Swift Songs In 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2
Prime Video
- August
- Back To December (Taylor's Version)
- Bigger Than The Whole Sky
- Exile (Feat. Bon Iver)
- Snow On The Beach (Feat. Lana Del Rey)
- Sweet Nothing
- This Love (Taylor's Version)
- Last Kiss (Taylor's Version)
- Hey Stephen (Taylor's Version)
- Invisible String
Taylor Swift Songs In 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 1
Prime Video
- This Love (Taylor's Version)
- Cruel Summer
- Lover
- False God
- The Way I Loved You (Taylor's Version)
