Um, 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Just Gave Us The Conrad & Belly Kiss You Weren't Expecting

Well, TSITP fans, the wedding has finally arrived. It's time for Belly and Jeremiah's rehearsal, but Conrad's love confession at the end of episode 7 has cast a shadow over the event. Belly cried herself to sleep and has the mascara streaks to prove it. Jeremiah and the bachelor party have gone fishing for the day, so Belly's surprised to find Conrad, who skipped the expedition, in the kitchen.

She lets him know exactly what she thinks about his decision to tell her he still loves her (AKA she's pissed and wants him to leave). I'm thankful Conrad is finally at a place where he can tell her his true feelings (come on communication!) but did he really have to wait until the day before the wedding? This is nuts.

Belly's finally accepted that she's torn between the brothers, but refuses to "bet her whole life" on Conrad's love confession when she's terrified of getting hurt again.

Here's your official recap for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 8, "Last Kiss," streaming on Prime Video now.

Taylor defends Belly. Prime Video Taylor comes back from her run at the same moment Conrad is returning to the house with coffee and has a full on BFF intervention on Belly's behalf. "You just treat her like this toy that you pick up and play with whenever you feel like it," Taylor says. "You think you're just going to drive off into the sunset with her and she's just going to blow up her whole life because you suddenly remember she exists?" Listen if there's one thing I know about Taylor, it's that she 100 percent fights for the people she loves. I love this moment. It also totally reminds me of "My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys" by Taylor Swift. Jenny Han I see you!

The wedding rehearsal answers a major 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' fan question. Prime Video And with all the fighting, Belly's relaxing spa day is...less than relaxing. But before long, all her closest friends and family are gathered at the country club for the rehearsal dinner — and we finally get confirmation that Belly's "wedding dress" from The Summer I Turned Pretty trailer is actually her rehearsal dress. Now my main question is why is this dress so much nicer than her literal wedding dress? Why didn't she just plan on wearing this one? Anyway... Jeremiah and Belly thank everyone in their lives (including Susannah) in a speech, but Belly can't stop thinking about Conrad, who also can't stop looking at her. Her focus redirects when Adam reveals Jeremiah accepted a job at the firm without telling her, proving YET AGAIN that this man does not know how to communicate. Belly brushes it off and says they'll make it work (even though, may I remind you, she gave up Paris for him). Steven and Denise finally share a kiss, but realize there's nothing between them but business. So this opens the door for Steven and Taylor to finally start rekindling their relationship and I am so here for it!

Belly and Conrad can't let go of each other. Prime Video After the rehearsal, Laurel finds Conrad by the pool, and he finally admits that seeing Belly and Jere prepare for their wedding is killing him. This is one of my favorite conversations in the books and I'm so glad we finally see it in the show! Also the fact the exchange happens by the pool is so significant because it's where Conrad always sat to watch Belly swim...do with that information what you will. Belly's also thinking about the pool and ends up grabbing a red bikini before doing one last night swim as a single gal. The pool is the perfect place to think, and Belly realizes she has to tell Jeremiah about Conrad's confession before they tie the knot. Needless to say, Jeremiah is not happy, but they begin to talk through it and go to sleep.

The wedding day doesn't go according to plan. Prime Video And, chat, this is where it all hits the fan. When Belly wakes up the morning of her wedding, Jeremiah's gone — and no one can find him. The wedding is incredibly behind schedule, and after Steven comforts Belly, he really and truly confronts Conrad about Con hiding in California, and says it's his responsibility to find Jeremiah. Conrad finds his brother in Susannah's garden (and gets a punch across the face), where he gives Jeremiah a letter Susannah saved for his wedding day. Except it isn't Jeremiah's letter — it's Conrad's. (Remember when Susannah dropped the letters at the end of season 2? They totally got mixed up when Laurel put them in the envelopes.) Jeremiah tells Conrad he's dead to him, and that their relationship is over, and Conrad's shocked to see the letter for his own wedding day is all about Belly. Belly also gets a letter, and a reality check from Taylor about the fact she gave up Paris, Laurel, and even her friendship with Taylor over this wedding. Conrad also makes one last attempt to connect with Belly, and apologizes for throwing the whole wedding into emotional chaos. He reveals he's leaving before the ceremony, and that no matter what, loving her was worth it. He kisses Belly on the forehead, leaving her (and us) in tears. This is such an emotional and intimate moment that had me feeling all the feels!

But where there are endings, there are also beginnings. Prime Video When Jeremiah finally gets to the country club, and finds that Conrad left him Susannah's ring, it all comes out. Jere knew about Christmas this whole time and that's why he picked that fight before Cabo — and hooked up with Lacie. I mean it with every fiber of my being when I say this show is just a cautionary tale for me. Every single relational issue would have been resolved years ago if they just TALKED TO EACH OTHER. They call the wedding off after Belly admits a small piece of her will always love Conrad, and the two go their separate ways. Jeremiah stays at the club with Steven, while Belly sets off for the airport and buys a ticket to Paris with the gift card from Laurel. But as she's boarding, she looks over to see Conrad sitting in the same area of the airport — and she steps out of line towards him. It's very important to me that I point out we've now seen the entire season 3 trailer, but there are still 3 episodes left!! Who knows what's coming in the future but I can't wait to see. And every episode title has begun with "Last" so far. Will we get a "First" before the series ends? Stay tuned over the next 3 weeks to find out.

Will there be an episode 8 of The Summer I Turned Pretty? Prime Video Yes, you can watch episode 8, "Last Kiss," on Prime Video now!

How many episodes are in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3? Prime Video The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 has 11 episodes total, so there are just 3 left! Here's the full schedule: Season 3, Episode 1 "Last Season" premiered on July 16, 2025

