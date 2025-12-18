If you know someone who’s still reeling from the emotional rollercoaster that was The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (us, too!), these gifts are perfect for fans who are processing all of those dramatic twists. No matter if they’re Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah, they’ll definitely adore these picks that deliver a piece of Cousins Beach. If they’re missing the weekly episodes and general love story vibes, these curated finds inspired by the show will undoubtedly cheer up any TSITP superfan this holiday season.

Scroll on to discover 9 amazing The Summer I Turned Pretty gifts to give this year!

Catbird Catbird x The Summer I Turned Pretty Love Knot Silver Infinity Charm Modeled after the iconic infinity necklace, this silver charm fits right onto a simple necklace chain or even huggie earrings so they can sport their love for the show (and Conrad, of course).

Etsy Conrad Fisher Candle King of yearning! This Conrad candle comes in several different scents and includes a sultry illustration of the bathtub scene on the jar. If you know, you know, and if you don't, the TSITP fan in your life definitely does.

Amazon The Complete The Summer I Turned Pretty Trilogy (Deluxe Boxed Set) This complete set of the TSITP books will please any dedicated fan whether they've already read the trilogy or not.

Amazon AICase The Summer I Turned Pretty-Inspired Bracelet How adorable is this beaded bracelet? As if the Taylor Swift features in the TV show weren't enough, this design takes notes from her beloved bracelet tradition amongst fans for a cute, wearable memo.

American Eagle American Eagle x The Summer I Turned Pretty Hoodie This Cousins Beach hoodie will keep them warm all winter long and just might inspire their next rewatch of the series.

Amazon Just Juice Cousins Beach Perfume With notes of pistachio, citrus, and coconut, this TSITP-inspired scent really brings the show to life and captures the feel of Cousins Beach in a perfume they can easily wear every single day.

Etsy Cousins Beach Home Hand-Painted Watercolor Print This watercolor print of the Cousins Beach house where the whole crew hangs out is a more subtle homage to the show, perfect for fans who want to show their love for the series without being too over-the-top.

Amazon Whale Of A Tale Cousins Beach Tote Bag Similar to the tote Belly carries in the show, this sturdy tote bag doubles as a fun TSITP memento and a handy piece for carrying around groceries or transporting everyday essentials.

Amazon KISS The Summer I Turned Pretty Press-On Nails What an iconic way to memorialize that peach scene. These sweet press-on nails will totally impress the TSITP fan in your life.

