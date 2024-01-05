Taylor Swift Disney Movie Posters Inspired By Her Songs
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
In all her albums, Taylor Swift continually crafts captivating narratives and vivid imagery that resonates with us time and time again. As one of my friends put it, she makes us remember things we haven't really lived! Fans have been editing her songs to Disney movies for years (this edit of Cinderella to "Enchanted" is my all-time favorite!), but one user took it a step further by using AI to turn the songs into mock Disney Pixar movie posters. Just like her songs, these Taylor Swift Disney posters are full of emotion, romance, and the metaphors that pull at our heartstrings every time we listen to her music.
Taylor Swift Albums As Disney Pixar Movies
Speak Now (Taylor's Version)
The Speak Now movie posters (see Part 1 and Part 2!) totally capture the album's complexity. Speak Now (Taylor's Version) is all about girlhood and fantasy grounded in reality. Even when some of the posters (and songs) are about familiar ideas like childhood sweethearts, there's always a detail about armor, dragons, and princesses. Dreamy!
1989 (Taylor's Version)
While Taylor Swift's earlier music feels grounded in coming-of-age and childhood, 1989 (Taylor's Version) is all about the necessary changes and growth that comes in your 20s. The songs represented in each mock Disney movie poster, namely "Welcome To New York" and "Stay, Stay, Stay," show off the chaos of living in New York City — and the chaos of falling in love.
1989 (Taylor's Version) Vault Tracks
Taylor Swift knocked it out of the park with her vault tracks for 1989 (Taylor's Version) ("Now That We Don't Talk" hive rise!), and even though they were written in the early 2010s, they have an edge to them that feels like they could have been written today. Just like these movie posters! The "Suburban Legends" poster is absolutely giving The Summer I Turned Pretty.
Reputation (Taylor's Version)
As a Reputation stan, these were the movie posters that were most exciting! The reason I love Rep, and why I'm so excited for Reputation (Taylor's Version), is that this album is so much more dimensional and hopeful than people give it credit for. "New Years Day," "Delicate," and "Call It What You Want" are all about how much Taylor Swift just wants to spend the ins and outs of life with the person she loves. That sounds like a Disney movie to me!
Lover
Lover overflows with dreamy vocals, layered production that somehow actually sounds like pastel colors (??!), and, well, love. I could totally see these movies getting released around Valentine's Day and immediately becoming my new favorite rom-coms. The movie posters are full of bright colors and intentional details — just like Taylor's songs.
Folklore
I'm convinced that when Taylor Swift surprised us with Folklore, the world changed. It feels like an older sister to Speak Now (TV) in the sense that it's both ethereal yet has such strong ties to reality that it sounds the way a memory feels. These pretend posters touch on all the best parts of the album's songs: light, dark, and the perpetual, hopeful nature of life.
Evermore
Evermore is like Folklore's wintry, magical twin. I love that every one of these posters (especially the ones inspired by "Coney Island" and "Tis The Damn Season") has that old school element Taylor was known for in her early career. But the Grecian-inspired "Gold Rush"?! I'm swooning.
Midnights
Taylor Swift's latest album has all the dreaminess of Lover, mixed with the moodiness of Reputation and pop confidence of 1989 (TV) — it's literally a masterclass in music! The Midnights movie posters remind me a lot of the tone of something like Toy Story 3 or The Incredibles 2; while they have that recognizable Disney quality, they also feel geared toward an older age demographic. Can I get two tickets to Maroon please?
Would you watch these Taylor Swift movies if they were real? I'm still waiting for a movie about the Betty x James x Augustine love triangle from Folklore. 👀 Don't forget to check out The Latest News On Taylor Swift's New Album and The Taylor Swift Album For Each Emily Henry Book!
All images used with permission, via Emi on TikTok.
