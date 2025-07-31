5 Easter Eggs You've Missed In 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3

When The Summer I Turned Pretty finally released the marketing for season 3, I clocked it immediately: Jenny Han has given Conrad "Red" by Taylor Swift, while Jeremiah got "Daylight," and all the posters (and Belly's outfits) reflect feeling torn between the two brothers. I do pride myself on being able to pick up on some Easter eggs, and this season of TSITP is full of 'em!

Here are a few Easter eggs you might have missed in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (so far).

1. The 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' callbacks. Fans of Jenny Han's work were thrilled when they realized that not only does Belly's crossword include P.S. I Still Love You (the second book in To All The Boys I've Loved Before), but Belly and Jeremiah dressed up as Lara Jean and Peter for Halloween one year. But one detail that has fans in an absolute tizzy? The fact that it looks like Conrad filled in the crossword, then erased it. I'm fine.

2. Loving him was red. Erika Doss/Prime Video Okay I am admittedly a very vocal member of Team Conrad, but even if you couldn't care less, you can't deny how many Easter eggs Belly's costumes are giving us. In addition to the bright red of the poster, Belly's Christmas pajamas are red, and in episode 4, Belly's white dress has tiny red flowers. And we know her wardrobe gets even warmer as the season progresses. What can I say? Loving him was red.

3. And other Taylor Swift details. Erika Doss/Prime Video But the "Red" connection isn't the only Taylor Swift song fans are picking up on. While "Gorgeous" from Reputation isn't used in season 3, one fan pointed out how Belly getting tipsy in the pool and making fun of Conrad totally mimics the line "You should take it as a compliment that I got drunk and made fun of the way you talk."

4. Belly's wedding dress vs. her prom dress Erika Doss/Prime Video Another fan immediately clocked that while shopping for wedding dresses, a gown almost identical to Belly's prom dress when she dated Conrad, is hanging up in the background.



5. There are plenty of nostalgic throwback details. Prime Video Not only is this season of The Summer I Turned Pretty filled with amazing music and the most yearning I've seen in years, but it's also got some amazing pop culture references. Belly showing off her ring & lying on the ground beside Conrad is totally giving The Notebook (as is "The Way I Loved You" which is THEIR song), while Jeremiah cheating on Belly during their break and her decision to give up Paris is so Rachel and Ross from Friends.

