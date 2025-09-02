It's giving Benedict and Eloise.
Netflix's New Family Period Drama 'The Von Fersens' Will Hold You Over Until 'Bridgerton' Season 4
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
If there's one thing I love about a period drama, it's the design. Everything about the costumes, the sets, and even the food is so decadent, it's a feast for the eyes. And Netflix's new Swedish period drama, The Von Fersens, is no different. This Netflix movie has something for everyone — fascinating family dynamics, a compelling political landscape, and gorgeous locations in Sweden. Strap in because this is going to be a wild ride.
Here's everything you need to know about The Von Fersens, coming to Netflix soon.
What is The Von Fersens about?
KoolShooters/Pexels
The film will follow Sophie and Axel von Fersen, the titular Von Fersen siblings, who live in one of the most influential families in 1700s Sweden. They might not have had paparazzi tabloids or social media like we do, but these two were the biggest celebrities at the time. That is, until their family's status is taken away, and they have to figure out how to save their future. This totally sounds like something Benedict and Eloise would do if the Bridgerton family faced a scandal and I'm obsessed.
Tove Forsman, Sofie Forsman, and Gustav Tegby wrote the script, while Amanda Adolfsson is directing.
Where can I watch The Von Fersens?
Netflix
The Von Fersens will be available to stream on Netflix. Stay tuned for an official release date!
Who's in The Von Fersens cast?
Joel Ekström / Netflix
The Von Fersens cast includes:
- Alva Bratt as Sophie von Fersen
- Christian Fandango as Axel von Fersen
- Alexander Abdallah as King Gustav III
- August Wittgenstein
- Alex Jubell
- Sara Shirpey
- Jonas Karlsson
- Lina Englund
- Carl Heine Granat
Where is The Von Fersens filming?
The movie started filming in Sweden as of September 2025.
Was Axel von Fersen a real person?
Yes, both Sophie and Axel von Fersen were real! The Swedish count was actually a close friend of Marie Antoinette's. He was famous for his work during the Revolutionary War — and for defending the royal family.
Check out The 10 Best Period Dramas To Watch On BritBox Right Now for more.