If there's one thing I love about a period drama, it's the design. Everything about the costumes, the sets, and even the food is so decadent, it's a feast for the eyes. And Netflix's new Swedish period drama, The Von Fersens, is no different. This Netflix movie has something for everyone — fascinating family dynamics, a compelling political landscape, and gorgeous locations in Sweden. Strap in because this is going to be a wild ride.

Here's everything you need to know about The Von Fersens, coming to Netflix soon.

What is The Von Fersens about? KoolShooters/Pexels The film will follow Sophie and Axel von Fersen, the titular Von Fersen siblings, who live in one of the most influential families in 1700s Sweden. They might not have had paparazzi tabloids or social media like we do, but these two were the biggest celebrities at the time. That is, until their family's status is taken away, and they have to figure out how to save their future. This totally sounds like something Benedict and Eloise would do if the Bridgerton family faced a scandal and I'm obsessed. Tove Forsman, Sofie Forsman, and Gustav Tegby wrote the script, while Amanda Adolfsson is directing.

Where can I watch The Von Fersens? Netflix The Von Fersens will be available to stream on Netflix. Stay tuned for an official release date!

Who's in The Von Fersens cast? Joel Ekström / Netflix The Von Fersens cast includes: Alva Bratt as Sophie von Fersen

as Sophie von Fersen Christian Fandango as Axel von Fersen

as Axel von Fersen Alexander Abdallah as King Gustav III

as King Gustav III August Wittgenstein

Alex Jubell

Sara Shirpey

Jonas Karlsson

Lina Englund

Carl Heine Granat

Where is The Von Fersens filming? Pixabay/Pexels The movie started filming in Sweden as of September 2025.

Was Axel von Fersen a real person? cottonbro studio/Pexels Yes, both Sophie and Axel von Fersen were real! The Swedish count was actually a close friend of Marie Antoinette's. He was famous for his work during the Revolutionary War — and for defending the royal family.

Check out The 10 Best Period Dramas To Watch On BritBox Right Now for more.