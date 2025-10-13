I am SO ready!
Dearest Gentle Reader: The 'Bridgerton' Season 4 Release Date (& Teaser Trailer) Just Dropped!
It's the talk of the ton: we finally know when Bridgerton season 4 is coming! Netflix dropped a teaser trailer for your favorite period drama that may be short, but it's packed with a ton of information for fans. From Julie Andrews' continued narration to when you can expect part 1 and part 2, there's something exciting for everyone in the Bridgerton sphere today! Here's what we know so far.
Scroll to find out everything we know about Bridgerton season 4 release date — & watch the teaser trailer here!
Is there a trailer for 'Bridgerton' season 4 yet?
Yes! The Bridgerton season 4 teaser trailer (and date announcement) went live on Monday, October 13, 2025. It's short, but we honestly can gleam a LOT from it.
First of all, the trailer is narrated by Lady Whistledown — showing that Penelope's work is clearly not done now that she's a married mother in the Bridgerton family. Lady Whistledown (AKA the one-and-only Julie Andrews) says, "With each passing season, one is known to experience plenty of ups and downs. So then, we must ask ourselves: do we rise to the occasion? As always, time — and this author — will tell."
Visually, this quick clip has a lot to offer, too. From the Mr. Darcy style yearning of a brief touch of the hand to love-at-first sight stolen glances, it's clear Benedict and Sophie are gonna have a love story for the ages.
So, when does 'Bridgerton' season 4 come out?
Bridgerton season 4 part 1 comes out on January 29, 2026, and part 2 drops on February 26, 2026.
What is 'Bridgerton' season 4 about again?
As always, Bridgerton has plenty of plot to offer between each character. However, season 4 focuses mainly on the love story between Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek. It's based off of Julia Quinn's fourth novel in the Bridgerton series, Romancing Mr. Bridgerton.
