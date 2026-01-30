Checking In! Meet The Official 'The White Lotus' Season 4 Cast.

The White Lotus season 4 has officially announced who will be checking into the resort for the upcoming episodes. After confirming that the senior season would take place in France, we started getting teases about who could join the White Lotus season 4 cast (and plenty of fan casts). This show has become known for putting new faces on the map or reinvigorating careers and our new European adventure is sure to do the same thing.

Keep reading to meet the White Lotus season 4 cast and for the latest update on the new season before it drops on HBO Max.

Who's starring in The White Lotus season 4 on HBO Max? Frazer Harrison/Eamonn M. McCormack/Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images The White Lotus season 4 just confirmed some brand new cast members. The new season has some really incredible names that I can't wait to see onscreen together: Alexander Ludwig

AJ Michalka

Helena Bonham Carter

Chris Messina

Steve Coogan

Caleb Jonte Edwards

Marissa Long

When is The White Lotus season 4 coming out? Max We don't have an official release date for the new episodes but fingers crossed we can press play in 2027.

Where is The White Lotus season 4 located? Fabio Lovino/HBO The new season of the show will take audiences (and cast members) around France, which will include "Paris and multiple locations along the French Riviera," as reported by Deadline. Creator Mike White revealed that "for the fourth season, I want to get a little bit out of the 'crashing waves of rocks' vernacular but there’s always more room for more murders at the White Lotus hotels," he said in an "Inside Episode 8" feature.

What's going to happen in The White Lotus season 4? Fabio Lovino/HBO We don't have an official synopsis for the new season but considering the show is taking place in France, there's sure to be some of that classic Parisian flair and intrigue. Maybe it'll feel like Emily in Paris with some murder and crime mixed in? "I know what it is and where it’s going, and it’s really exciting and I think people will be happy about the direction of season four," executive producer David Bernad told THR. "I think we’re narrowing down where we’ll end up and we’re still kind of having those conversations, but I think it’s starting to come into focus."

Will Jennifer Coolidge be in season 4 of White Lotus? Fabio Lovino/HBO No, we can't expect to see Jennifer Coolidge in The White Lotus season 4 since her character died in season 2 — unless Mike White decides to bring her back as a ghost. The show's never gone full-on supernatural but that would definitely be an interesting direction for the series.

