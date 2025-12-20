Mike White Needs To See This Brilliant 'White Lotus' Season 4 Fan Cast ASAP

The White Lotus took off after its premiere in 2021, and it’s hard to believe we’re already approaching a fourth season! I’ve got my suitcase packed, and I’m ready to check in to the resort for another installment of drama, lies, and scandals.

Mike White has already revealed that the upcoming season will be set in France, and he was location scouting in Paris and the French Riviera. Though this will be no Parisian romcom, but something much more sinister. The White Lotus guests are bound to bring tension, and probably murder, to the city of love.

The HBO series is known for boasting the most impressive ensemble casts every season, which has fans wondering who will star in the upcoming 4th installment. Who will be checking into The White Lotus hotel this time? Here’s what a hilarious fan on TikTok has to say about his dream cast and storyline. Buckle up, cause it’s a lot.

The White Lotus season 4 fan cast

Sandra Oh And Her Clueless Boy-Toy, Jacob Elordi #casting ♬ original sound - Tim Murray @tmurray06 This is the cast I want for White Lptus Season 4 #whitelotus Okay, so here’s the tea. In this The White Lotus season 4 fan cast, Sandra Oh has a sugar baby portrayed by Jacob Elordi, who’s just here for a good time and free Soufflé au Chocolat. (Of course, everything’s paid for by his ultra-wealthy sugar mama.) Honestly, after watching our boy Jacob portray the kind-hearted but naive monster in Guillermo Del Toro’s Frankenstein, I need more innocent roles like this from him to use as a palette cleanser from his ruthless portrayal of Nate Jacobs on Euphoria. I’m low-key loving the idea of him being Sandra Oh’s shirtless and clueless accessory as the two of them waltz around la Ville Lumière. Someone contact Mike White, stat.

​Bowen Yang and Michael Uri Are In a Heated Throuple Gone Wrong NBC Next up, we have Bowen Yang (Wicked) and Michael Urie (Ugly Betty), who are in a long-term relationship that involves a scorned third, who was not invited to France. You know how every season, someone dies a tragic death (mostly resulting in them floating lifeless in the pool?) Well, this time, it’s their scorned lover, played by none other than José David Sierra, best known as drag queen Jessica Wild.

​Bryan Cranston And Judith Light Are In The Worst Marriage Of All Time SHOWTIME I would literally give Mike White all my money just to see Judith Light check into the White Lotus Hotel. In this storyline, good ol’ Walter White (I mean, uh, Cranston) and Judith are celebrating their 50th anniversary, but it’s not exactly a romantic celebration. (Judith can’t stand her man.) They’re visiting with their adult children, Meg Stalter (Too Much) and Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story). According to the TikToker, Paulson’s whole storyline is that “she doesn’t like the breakfast they’re serving at the hotel.” Why does this check out as an actual storyline on the show? Meg’s older brother, played by Haley Joel Osment (The Sixth Sense), will also be joining the family on vacation. Though he has a much more uplifting role on the show, the TikToker says his “whole thing is being awesome.”

Lindsay Lohan, Elizabeth Olsen, and Keke Palmer Are Undercover Spies Peacock Our fave millennials are secretly serving as undercover agents to scope out the resort for any funny business. The trio is also all single and seems like they could be this season’s version of Jaclyn, Kate, and Laurie from The White Lotus season 3. As we all know from previous seasons, they’re gonna find a whole lot of trouble along the way.

​Patti LuPone is The Diva Manager Warner Bros. TV/The CW Who better to play the manager of The White Lotus than the Broadway diva herself, Miss Patti LuPone? Honestly, pure genius casting. According to the TikTok user, LuPone will obviously sing at some point in this hypothetical season and will spend her time berating her protegé, portrayed by Kate Berlant. While it’s been confirmed that The White Lotus season 4 will be set in Paris, the TikToker thinks it would be even better if it were set in Palm Springs, California, at Trixie Motel, owned by the popular drag queen Trixie Mattel. It might take some convincing to pull that one off, but fingers crossed we head out West for season 5.

