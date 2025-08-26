Add this to your calendar ASAP.
Keira Knightley's 'The Woman In Cabin 10' Is For The Agatha Christie Obsessed. Watch The Trailer Now!
Keira Knightley might be the reigning queen of period pieces, but don't underestimate her ability to kick butt in an action thriller, too. After playing a spy in Netflix's Black Doves, Ms. Elizabeth Bennet herself is returning in Netflix's The Woman in Cabin 10, based on the novel of the same name by Ruth Ware. You might be familiar with Keira's work, but you've never seen her like this!
Here's everything you need to know about The Woman in Cabin 10, coming to Netflix in the fall of 2025.
Will The Woman in Cabin 10 be a movie?
Yes, The Woman in Cabin 10 is getting the movie treatment thanks to Netflix, director Simon Stone, and screenwriters Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse (who co-wrote with Simon!).
Where can I watch The Woman in Cabin 10?
Netflix
The Woman in Cabin 10 premieres on Netflix on October 10, 2025. It's the perfect spooky season watch!
What is The Woman in Cabin 10 summary?
The Woman in Cabin 10 follows a journalist taking a cruise for a travel assignment. Sounds pretty dreamy right? Well all is going swimmingly, until she sees a passenger get thrown overboard one night. When she tries to investigate, she's told every passenger is still on the ship and she dreamed the whole thing. She decides to take matters into her own hands — no matter how much danger she encounters.
It's kind of giving Agatha Christie's Death on the Nile — on the open ocean, no real escape — and I'm not mad about it!
“At its heart, the film is about a woman who experiences something wrong, reports it truthfully and isn’t taken seriously because of who she is,” Ruth Ware told THR in a statement. “Too many people know what that feels like, and I think we want vindication for ourselves as much as Lo.”
"Historically, there's this tendency of treating female psychology as something that's not to be trusted," director Simon Stone added in an interview with People. "And I went, no, I want the performance to be so convincing that you just go, 'I believe you. I'm on your side, and I just want, with you, to find out what happened.' And [Keira]'s so good at that."
Who's in The Woman in Cabin 10 cast?
Parisa Taghizadeh/Netflix
The Woman in Cabin 10 cast really is stacked. Here's who you'll see in the new Netflix thriller:
- Keira Knightley as Laura Blacklock
- Guy Pearce as Richard Bullmer
- Hannah Waddingham
- David Ajala
- Gitte Witt
- Art Malik
- Daniel Ings
- David Morrissey
- Christopher Rygh
- Paul Kaye
- Kaya Scodelario
- Lisa Loven Kongsli
- Gugu Mbatha-Raw
- John Macmillan
- Pippa Bennett-Warner
- Ayọ̀ Owóyẹmi-Peters
Where was The Woman in Cabin 10 filmed?
The Woman in Cabin 10 was filmed in Dorset and on the super yacht 'The Savannah' in September 2024.
