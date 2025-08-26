Keira Knightley's 'The Woman In Cabin 10' Is For The Agatha Christie Obsessed. Watch The Trailer Now!

Keira Knightley might be the reigning queen of period pieces, but don't underestimate her ability to kick butt in an action thriller, too. After playing a spy in Netflix's Black Doves, Ms. Elizabeth Bennet herself is returning in Netflix's The Woman in Cabin 10, based on the novel of the same name by Ruth Ware. You might be familiar with Keira's work, but you've never seen her like this!

Yes, The Woman in Cabin 10 is getting the movie treatment thanks to Netflix, director Simon Stone, and screenwriters Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse (who co-wrote with Simon!).

What is The Woman in Cabin 10 summary?

The Woman in Cabin 10 follows a journalist taking a cruise for a travel assignment. Sounds pretty dreamy right? Well all is going swimmingly, until she sees a passenger get thrown overboard one night. When she tries to investigate, she's told every passenger is still on the ship and she dreamed the whole thing. She decides to take matters into her own hands — no matter how much danger she encounters.

It's kind of giving Agatha Christie's Death on the Nile — on the open ocean, no real escape — and I'm not mad about it!

“At its heart, the film is about a woman who experiences something wrong, reports it truthfully and isn’t taken seriously because of who she is,” Ruth Ware told THR in a statement. “Too many people know what that feels like, and I think we want vindication for ourselves as much as Lo.”

"Historically, there's this tendency of treating female psychology as something that's not to be trusted," director Simon Stone added in an interview with People. "And I went, no, I want the performance to be so convincing that you just go, 'I believe you. I'm on your side, and I just want, with you, to find out what happened.' And [Keira]'s so good at that."