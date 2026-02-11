Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

This is for 'The White Lotus' lovers!

Keira Knightley, Alicia Vikander & Erin Kellyman to Star in Biting Class Satire ‘The Worst’

the worst keira knightley alicia vikander erin kellyman
Pascal Le Segretain/Marc Piasecki/Getty Images
Feb 11, 2026
Keira Knightley might be known for period dramas like Atonement and Pride & Prejudice, or rom-coms like Love, Actually, but the actress is starring in a brand new dark comedy called The Worst that sounds like, well, the best. The Black Doves actress knows how to make her mark when it comes to espionage thrillers, and she's sure to make an impression in the new movie — especially considering she's paired with Alicia Vikander, Jamie Dornan, and Erin Kellyman. Here's what we know.

Keep reading for the latest news on The Worst, starring Keira Knightley.

What is The Worst about?

The new movie follows a socialite named Emily Fisher (Alicia Vikander) and her husband Max on a particularly adventurous evening when they invite some of their friends for a night away in their French chateau. Among the so-called "friends" are diversity consultant Holly (Keira Knightley) and talent agent Danny (Jamie Dornan). But as the night away turns from a dream into a nightmare, waitress Niamh (Erin Kellyman) winds up in the middle of the drama.

Between the clashing classes and the vacation-turned-nightmare of it all, this sounds like the kind of surprising title that will hold us all over until The White Lotus season 4! Please and thank you.

Who's starring in The Worst with Keira Knightley?

So far, the cast includes Keira Knightley, Erin Kellyman, Alicia Vikander, Jamie Dornan, with Simon Woods directing. But keep an eye out because we're sure to get even more cast announcements!

“I want audiences to have a great time watching The Worst — to be drawn in by these vivid, over-the-top comic characters, their messy, uncomfortable relationships, and the squirm of it all," Woods told Variety. "I want to dare the audience to like these people, bringing them right up to the line of almost agreeing with them, and in doing so hold a satirical mirror up to the moment we’re living in. We’re building a film full of twists and turns, and there’s no better dream ensemble than this one to deliver every unexpected beat.”

Where can I watch The Worst?

The Worst is coming to theaters soon. Considering we already have the cast, we'll hopefully see the movie before the end of 2027! Keep an eye out for the official release date.

