'Throttled' is FINALLY Becoming a Steamy Sports Romance Movie — & This 'Off-Campus' Star Is Leading the Cast

Josh Heuston might not be returning for Off-Campus season 2 on Prime Video, but he's leading a brand new movie based on Throttled by Lauren Asher. The new Prime Video film takes us into the world of Formula 1 drivers, which means that we're sure to have plenty of action thrills in addition to some steamy romance and high emotional stakes.

Here's everything we know about the new Throttled movie before it hits Prime Video.

'Throttled' is perfect for 'Off-Campus' fans... Throttled follows driver Noah Slade (Josh Heuston), who's destined to become a famous Formula 1 driver. He's known for how talented (and off-putting) he is, but that doesn't stop Maya Alatorre from feeling curious about him. After all, Noah is her brother's new teammate, which puts them in each other's orbit. Based on the book description, this sports romance has everything: forbidden romance, and potentially some enemies-to-lovers? Say less. This definitely sounds little bit edgier than Off-Campus, but like it'll have the same character connections and drama you love about the hockey show.

And not just because the cast is led by Josh Heuston as Noah Slade! Prime Video We might not have a release date yet but I'm hoping to press play on the new movie in 2027. And if you're still hoping Josh Heuston will join the Fourth Wing cast, don't lose hope! It's totally doable for a star to do a movie series and a TV show...so I haven't lost hope yet ;). Throttled will be directed by Daisy Jones & The Six's Nzingha Stewart, and as far as the casting for Maya goes, there are plenty of fan casts. Bruna Marquezine, Andrea Londo, and Alexandra Saint Mleux are all names that have been thrown around. We'll keep you updated on who officially joins the cast!

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