Back-To-School Time Management Tips You Didn't Know You Needed
And just like that, our summer adventures are coming to an end. For some of us, that means heading back to school and saying goodbye to the days of alarm-free mornings, summer gatherings, and picnic dinners. If you're not ready to turn off vacation mode just yet, don't worry. You'll get there — you just need some time management tips and all the best back-to-school tools. Here are some of our favorite hacks from TikTok for creating a productive space, getting into the zone, and generally *rocking* the upcoming school year.
Separate Work From Play
@keeganacton
my favorite college productivity tip!! ##fyp ##college ##collegehacks ##productivitytips ##productivitytok♬ Summer - Instrumental - Devinney
Ever find yourself shopping online or catching up on social media when you should be focused on a task? Try creating separate user accounts for entertainment and school work. So simple, yet SO revolutionary.
Use the Eisenhower Matrix
@thewerklife
The Eisenhower Matrix. ##productivitytips ##timemanagement ##timemanagementtips ##successhacks ##productivitytok♬ original sound - The WERK LIFE
If you're like us, sometimes a to-do list feels daunting rather than helpful. This method helps you distinguish between tasks that need to get done ASAP and ones you can save for a rainy day.
Try the Pomodoro Technique
@sarahrav
This literally CHANGED my life 🤯 ##studyhack ##highschoolstudent ##highschooltips ##productivityhack ##productivitytips ##studytok♬ WHAT WE DOINGGG - Nate✨
Sarah Rav, aka the "Queen of StudyTok," has *all* the helpful study tips. She likes to use the Pomodoro Technique: Using a tomato timer, complete a 25-minute study sesh. Then, take a five-minute break. After four sessions, take a longer (15- to 30-minute) break. Repeat as needed.
Have Productive Fun (No, Really!)
@4youreyes_
There’s more than one way to have a productive day ##selfcare ##love ##productivitytips ##work ##school ##foryou♬ Ophelia - The Lumineers
Remember to take care of yourself and focus on all the different ways to be productive. You got this!
Embrace Functional Decor
@bymichellelei
Amazon favorites: office edition! Pt. 1 ✨ ##homedecor ##officedecor ##workfromhome ##amazon ##amazonfinds ##amazonprime ##happyathome ##learnontiktok♬ The Office (Main Theme) - TV Sounds Unlimited
The silver lining of the back-to-school season? School supply shopping, baby. Amazon has office supplies and decor pieces that are as cute as they are functional. Make your workspace your own and somewhere you enjoy being.
Invest in a Pen Scanner
@toponlinefinds
Helpful college must have from Amazon! ✨ ##amazon ##amazonfinds ##college ##collegehacks ##collegelife ##dormlife ##school ##backtoschool ##ShowAndTell♬ Hey Lover! - Wabie
This. is. GENIUS. This highlighter and scanner allows you to transfer notes from a textbook or notebook right to your computer or smartphone. Talk about a time saver.
Make a Back-to-School Shopping List
@studywithsoybean
stationery + supplies for school! best products for the upcoming school year :) ##stationery ##notetakingpens ##studysupplies ##highschooltips♬ The King - Sarah Kinsley
Remember waiting by the mailbox all summer to receive your class schedule and list of school supplies? Us too. Things are a little different now, so this Tik Tok might help you create the perfect back-to-school shopping list.
Get the Best Pens Ever
@rileydesignstudio
Planner Talk ##plannertiktok ##journaling ##officesupplytiktok♬ SUNNY DAY - Matteo Rossanese
These pens are a must for the upcoming school year. They write beautifully, they don't bleed, AND they erase. Bonus points for acrylic stamps for your planner.
Add the Finishing Touches
@yourshoppingbestie
All linked in my bio 😘 ##thingsthatjustmakesense ##GEICOLipSync ##officesupplies ##amazonfinds ##musthave ##desksetups♬ Sex and the City (Main Theme) - TV Sounds Unlimited
These smaller desk items go the extra mile to help you stay organized and add flair to your workspace at the same time.
