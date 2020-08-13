5 Ways to Organize Your Home for Fall and Back to "School"
Back to school signals the beginning of a new season even if fall doesn't actually start until September 22. But getting your home prepped now, from the entryway to your home office to the kitchen (OK, the last two might be the same spot!), will help you kick off a smooth transition to a new season, especially as many schools are opening up at home. Here are 5 ways to get you, your home, and your kiddos ready for a new year ahead. Check it out!
1. Pick Up a School Year Calendar. Some of us need to see the big picture right in front of us. Even if cello lessons are online or soccer practice is on hold, you and the kids will still be on a new schedule that you'll need to adjust to - grab a calendar or go digital to make sure it's all in front of you - from work meetings to school deadlines and fall weekends away.
2. Swap Out Seasonal Clothes. Bring out the old and shop some new for this whole new COVID way of life. Create a Donate pile for what no longer works for you or what the kids have grown out of and then fill your closet with what you love and miss. Anything missing? New back-to-school shoes for kids? Jogger pants for you? Cozy sweaters for fall? Fill in the closet gaps so you're inspired to actually get dressed in the morning!
3. Prepare Your Kitchen for Quick Meals. Back to school at home or even a hybrid means lots of snacking all day long. Freshen up your fridge with a good cleaning by taking everything out, tossing the old stuff and then organizing everything in containers. Organize your pantry too so you know what's what and you can refill with ease. Have a handy list at the ready too for random things that run out that aren't always on your regular list (mayo! olive oil! foil!).
4. Organize and Style Your Entryway. Whether it's a small foyer and a massive mudroom, give your entryway some love so that it works for you and your family. Think hooks and baskets for coats and hats and backpacks, an umbrella stand, a small table for mail and keys, and artwork that gives you the happy feels when you head in or out the door.
5. Organize Your Home Office. Crush your WFH goals with new office supplies, whether you buy or DIY. Pegboards can be great for clearing clutter from your desk - try this super cute DIY one! Clear out any plates (from all day WFH munchies!) and papers (need a shredder?) to boost your productivity and add plants to clear the air and boost your mood.
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.