How To Style Your Summer Table For Any Occasion
What we love most about this summer is the chance to express our creativity through entertaining again – we will never take for granted quality time spent with our closest friends and family. To help us make the most of our summer gatherings, we tapped pro hostess Roxy Te Owens, founder and creative director of the furniture brand Society Social. Roxy shares her favorite (and shoppable!) summer-inspired tables for different occasions. From picnics to pool parties to celebrating brides and babies, these inspired settings with fun recipe ideas are easy to put together and chic to boot!
CHIC POOL PARTY
Courtesy of Society Social
Level up your next backyard or pool party (kiddie pools totally count;) with cozy lounge areas. Floor cushions and low tables keep it cool and casual.
Courtesy of Society Social
There are so many stylish options for outdoor dinnerware. Bring it up a notch by treating your outdoor table like you're indoor when entertaining. "If you're entertaining outdoors or hosting little ones at the party, look into a set of melamine serveware. It allows you to entertain at ease without sacrificing style," says Roxy.
SUMMER DINNER PARTY
Courtesy of Society Social
"Every successful summer soiree starts with a stunning tablecloth and durable dinnerware. We're currently loving bright block print linens paired with melamine serveware, colorful glassware, and of course, bountiful blooms," says Roxy. Create a high-low effect with tall narrow white tapers atop gold candlestick holders. "A classic in our book!," adds Roxy.
Courtesy of Society Social
Don't forget your signature cocktail. "The last thing you want to do at your own party is to get stuck behind the bar! Stock up with what you need to serve the classics and one signature cocktail. This is our summer drink of choice!" says Roxy.
GIN BASIL CUCUMBER SMASH COCKTAIL
Ingredients:
- 1/2 lime
- 1 basil leaf
- 2-3 slices of cucumber
- 2 ounces gin
- 4-5 ounces tonic water
Steps to make:
1. In a lowball glass, muddle sliced cucumber & torn basil.
2. Squeeze in lime juice.
3. Add crushed ice, filling the glass 3/4 of the way.
4. Add your choice of gin (my go-to is Hendricks!)
5. Fill the rest of the glass with tonic water. Fevertree tonic water has always been a favorite of mine but their cucumber tonic water is new to me and makes a world of difference. When the majority of your drink is tonic water, it's so important to buy a quality tonic.
6. Stir well, garnish with a cucumber slice.If you're blessed with an outdoor space big enough for dining, a summer dinner party is a must. Make it pretty with a mix of colorful prints.
BRIDAL SHOWER
Photo: Demi Mabry / Styling by Society Social
For your favorite bride, look to create a bright and cheery setting they'll remember. Lemonade theme, anyone?
Courtesy of Society Social
"Is it even a bridal shower if there's no bubbly involved?" adds Roxy. Try her go-to pink bubbly recipe for any summer occasion.
Veuve and Rosé Cocktail Recipe
- 1 bottle of Veuve Clicquot Champagne, well chilled
- 16 oz of Belvoir Elderflower Rosé Cordial
- 10 Fresh Strawberries
Wash fresh strawberries and remove tops. Gently pour the champagne and rosé cordial into a drink dispenser and add in strawberries! Pour into a chilled Champagne glass and enjoy!
Photo: Demi Mabry / Styling by Societal Social
"Woven or rattan chargers are the perfect seasonless tabletop accessory. Their natural texture and neutral color act as the perfect base for layering, no matter the season," says Roxy. Prefer to DIY? Try our woven placemat project.
BABY SHOWER
Courtesy of Society Social
Throwing your BFF a baby shower this summer? Get all the trimmings for a brunch soirée. Here are a few baby shower themes to consider. "More is more when it comes to setting a tablescape. Here we layered on a number of scalloped designs from chargers and napkins to salad plates and decorative bowls. Scallops are truly the perfect playful motif for a baby shower setting!" says Roxy.
Courtesy of Society Social
This refreshing mocktail is perfect for all your shower guests but especially the mom-to-be. "When you have guests who can't drink (hello pregnant moms!) or for those who prefer not to indulge, it's important to serve beverages that make them feel included and just as much of the party as your boozy guests," says Roxy.
Strawberry Cucumber and Lime Cooler Mocktail
Ingredients:
- 2 cucumbers, peeled and roughly chopped
- 12 oz. strawberries,
- 1/4 cup fresh lime juice
- 4 cups (32 ounces) cold water
- 1/4 cup agave
Blend cucumbers, strawberries, mixer, lime juice and water until there are no visible chunks of fruits. Strain the contents, pressing the fruit to get the most of the flavors. Sweeten with agave and add ice!
Courtesy of Society Social
"When it comes to styling, especially for a baby shower, don't underestimate the power of flowers! We love to use the natural colors of the season and mix gorgeous real flowers with high end faux florals. It's simply amazing how easily beautiful flowers can elevate a tablescape and help to set the mood," says Roxy.
POWER PICNIC
Courtesy of Society Social
It's picnic season! Get creative beyond the food with stylish accessories. "When hosting an al fresco affair, having a slew of Turkish towels on hand is always a must. They not only make for the perfect picnic blanket, they can also double as a chic tablecloth or a sarong for guests to turn to when the sun goes down! Drape them on the back of your dining chairs or lay them out on your patio so guests feel welcome to take one and cozy up!"
Courtesy of Society Social
Roxy's "chef salad on a stick" is a brilliant play on individual servings. "It's an effortless staple to any picnic or party. Roll up some cold cuts and cheese, add your favorite veggies, and arrange them onto a long skewer for a quick bite that is perfect for a hot summer's day sans fork!," says Roxy. (We also love her individual-size charcuterie board ideas!).
Courtesy of Society Social
For any fête, whip up a few pitchers of a quick and easy cocktail so you can get back to hosting. We imagine sipping this one sitting out on the porch on a breezy summer day. Enjoy!
Southern Sweet Tea Bourbon
Ingredients:
- 3 cups of water
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 2 or 3 tea bags (choose your flavor!)
- 1 lemon, sliced into wedges
- 1 cup of bourbon
- Lemon for garnish
Combine the water and sugar in a small saucepan and bring to a boil, stirring until the sugar is fully dissolved. Pour the sugar water into a jar or pitcher, add your tea bags and let steep for at least 10 minutes. You can absolutely leave the tea bags in for longer depending on how strong you want your tea! Once stepped, remove the tea bags and add the lemon wedges. Pour in the bourbon. Cover the jar and chill in the fridge. Serve in your favorite lowball glass and garnish with a lemon wheel.
Thanks Roxy!
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.