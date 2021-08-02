The Best Home Office Ideas To Create The Ultimate Productivity Zone
While many folks are making the move back into their office HQ this season, others have embraced a new way to conduct their business for the long haul: working from home. If you procrastinated setting up the at-home desk space of your dreams, not to worry, because we tapped the fully remote team at Brit + Co to share their home office ideas and essentials to make the work day a little smoother.
Ahead, find our tried and trusted picks to elevate your workspace. From our favorite desk and chair setups, to the tech gadgets that fuel our most productive days, all of these products help make our WFH lives a little easier (not to mention more aesthetically pleasing).
Home Office Desk Essentials
Work From Home WFH Desk ($397.00, was $449)
My WFH desk is an ergonomic design that launched during the pandemic. I love this desk for two reasons: 1) You can adjust it to any height of your liking — making it a sitting * or * a standing desk. And, 2) It breaks down easily and can be stored underneath your bed or couch during your days off to clear up space in your home. — Allison Green, Social Media Editor
Blue Sky Brit + Co Weekly/Monthly Planner ($26)
Ok, maybe I'm a little biased here, but our new 2022 planners are ideal for dressing up your desk space and keeping your ever-growing list of to-dos in one neat place. — Alison Ives, Head of Content
Realspace Modern Comfort Office Chair ($85)
This chair is great for multiple reasons. It's ultra-comfy, has wheels that don't get caught on carpet, and has padded arm rests, which are a must for me. — Chloe Williams, Editorial Assistant
Article Leap Table Lamp ($79)
This crescent-shaped lamp is a bit sleeker than your college-era desk lamp with an iconic mid-century design. The shade adjusts so whatever you're concentrating on gets the spotlight. — Theresa Gonzalez, Branded Editor
Rain Design Laptop Stand ($40)
We're ergonomic nerds over here, so having a laptop stand to prevent bad posture and slouching is a must. This Amazon fave boasts 10,000+ reviews, so clearly we're not the only fans of this one. — Alison Ives, Head of Content
Apple 24" iMac ($1,299)
After spending months hunched over a small laptop screen, I can't believe the difference a larger desktop is having on my workflow and posture. The newest iMac offering comes in a rainbow color palette to match any home office setup, has an incredible camera for my copious daily Zoom calls, and allows me to see the 20+ tabs I have open all at once. If there's one big-ticket item worth splurging on for your work space, this is it. — Alison Ives, Head of Content
Le Pen .3mm Brights Set ($14)
I'm quite old school in that I still write out my daily to-do lists, so I love having a colorful pen collection handy to brighten my never-ending stream of tasks. — Ali Ives, Head of Content
Etsy Concrete Pencil Cup ($14+)
I adore these tinted concrete cups to hold my favorite graphic pens and other desk essentials like paper clips. They work nicely as a toothbrush holder too! — Theresa Gonzalez, Branded Editor
Spiky Massage Balls ($15)
I always keep two of these tucked underneath my desk. They're great for stress reflexology and things like plantar fasciitis. The pressure stimulates blood flow and keeps me focused during the work day! They're also amazing if you have attention deficit issues or are a fidgety person. — Allison Green, Social Media Manager
ALL33 BackStrong Office Chair ($799)
I've been through four different desk chairs since switching to the WFH life. This is the only one that doesn't leave me sore or achy after a full day of work. To make it even cozier, I threw a faux white sheepskin runner over it to match my minimal office setup. — Alison Ives, Head of Content
Theo Chocolate Double Chocolate Cookie Bites ($7+)
I love chocolate, and these sweet little bites are the perfect portion size for late afternoon snacking. — Chloe Williams, Editorial Assistant
Jurlique Rosewater Balancing Mist ($42)
Afternoons can be difficult, but this little bottle is the perfect refresher. It smells amazing and gives me a boost when I'm starting to hit a wall. Plus, it's pink! — Chloe Williams, Editorial Assistant
Otherland The Beach Club Collection ($35)
Lighting candles at the corporate office was always a huge no-no (plus, not everyone agreed on scents), so luxuriate in being able to work with vibe-y candlelight from home with a fun seasonal Otherland scent. I rotate through several different fragrances, but this is my favorite for summer. — Alison Ives, Head of Content
Little Women Poster ($14+)
Fiction has played a huge role in my life, so anything that reminds me of my favorite stories definitely offers some extra inspiration! Especially if that story features powerhouse women. — Chloe Williams, Editorial Assistant
Etsy 36" x 24" Pin Board ($135)
I'm partial to blue and this indigo blue fabric board has sort of a Mad Men-vibe that I love. It's great for pinning story and visual inspiration, plus Post-It and calendar reminders! — Theresa Gonzalez, Branded Editor
Papier Mirage Letter Writing Paper ($35)
Got extra note taking needs? This stationery strikes the perfect balance between stylish and sophisticated. — Chloe Williams, Editorial Assistant
SkinnyDipped Minis (25 for $25)
It's easy to snack all day, every day, while WFH so I try to look for healthier options, like a bag of sweet mini peppers from Trader Joes or a ramekin of nuts with coconut chips. These almonds take it up a notch with sweet coatings that are low on sugar and calories, the perfect after-lunch treat! — Theresa Gonzalez, Branded Editor
Wireless Charging Station ($48)
Keep your tech gadgets powered up and organized with a simple charging station. Trust me, this looks infinitely better than the thousand cord spirals I had crowding my desk originally. — Alison Ives, Head of Content
Ban.do Work It Out Water Bottle ($14)
If you struggle with staying hydrated during the day, opt for a water bottle with an in-your-face design to remind you to keep drinking! I've cycled through several Ban.do water bottles and love them all. — Alison Ives, Head of Content
