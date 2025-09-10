There’s nothing quite like the thrill of a good TJ Maxx find, and their new arrivals for September are delivering big time. I was able to find several hidden gems that go for $100 or less than their original retail prices. Crazy, right?! If you love fashion and good deals, you won’t want to miss this latest drop from TJ Maxx. Here are nine new arrivals I think are simply too good to pass up this month!

Shop the best TJ Maxx new arrivals for September below!

TJ Maxx Avec Les Filles Suede Blazer Coat A suede layer makes any get-up look put-together in an instant, hence why I'm ruling it a must for this fall. TJ Maxx has this stunning blazer style stocked right now for $120 less than its original retail price. Score!

TJ Maxx Tahari Plus Buttoned Suit Vest Wearing jewel tones will, indeed, make you the main character this fall. Enter this serene plum suit vest that's work-appropriate, but also easily transferrable to fun happy hour outfits.

TJ Maxx Vince Wool Soft Raglan Sleeve Fair Isle Sweater You'll be able to rock this basic (but oh-so cozy) white sweater with everything from jeans to skirts. I'd even layer it over a dress for extra warmth!

TJ Maxx Franco Sarto Leather Jaxon Mid Shaft Boots I adore these boots. They're equal parts modern (thanks to the snakeskin effect) and old-school (thanks to the western pointed toe). Forget regular statement pieces – these boots pull all the weight for your coolest fall looks.

TJ Maxx Made In India Suede Tote Suede is obviously so in for fall 2025, and if you don't want to wear it, you can at least accessorize with it. This rich red tote bag is great for the long workdays or busy weekends coming your way this season.

TJ Maxx Hidden Cropped Clean Stretch Wide Leg Jeans Wide leg jeans for the win! These are ultimately ultra-flattering on any bod, plus I always recommend a medium wash like this one for matching with a wide variety of garments.

TJ Maxx Avec Les Filles Cape Raincoat I've been obsessing over coats with capes like this for my fall and winter wardrobe. They just feel so whimsical and stand out nicely from more-traditional coat designs. This brown one is everything I've been dreaming of (and more), especially since it's a whole $60 off at TJ Maxx.

TJ Maxx Ramy Brook Silk Blend Lori Top High-neck tops like this silk one are a huge hit among the it-girls of fashion right now. They're straight-up stunning and undeniably classy for formal parties, going-out nights, or dinner dates!

TJ Maxx Lea Puff Sleeve V-Waist Midi Dress If you tend to lean into the spooky, witchy vibes come fall, this midi dress will fit the bill perfectly. The puff sleeves give it some good flair, plus you'll be able to match it with virtually any pair of shoes or outerwear layers you desire.

