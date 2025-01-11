Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

oprah winfrey january book club pick
Books

Oprah Winfrey's January Book Club Pick Is The Hopeful Self-Improvement Book You've Been Waiting For

best drew barrymore movies
Entertainment

10 Best Drew Barrymore Movies, Ranked From Iconic To Absolutely Awful

XO Kitty Season 2
TV

"XO, Kitty" Season 2 Welcomes You Back Into The Covey Family

target valentine's day decor
Home Decor Trends & Inspo

Target Has The Cutest 2025 Valentine’s Day Decor – All Under $10!

how to make work less stressful
A Better Work Life

8 Easy Ways You Can Make Work Less Stressful, According To Experts

dua lipa callum turner engaged rumors
Celebrity News

The Internet's Convinced Dua Lipa & Callum Turner Are Engaged

new movies february 2025
Entertainment

11 New February Movies You Definitely Don't Want To Miss

2025 bag trends
Style Trends & Inspo

6 “Iconic” Bag Trends We’re So Excited To See In 2025

good cop bad cop tv show
Entertainment

Adam Brody & Leighton Meester Are FINALLY In A New TV Show Together