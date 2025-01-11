In Nesting Mode? Here Are Easy, Low-Cost Home Upgrades You Can Do This Weekend
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days raising her daughter Matilda.
My home is nearly clear of holiday clutter and that means I'm in major nesting mode. I returned from my holiday vacation with visions of crossing off my home decor to do list, including refreshing my daughter's vintage dresser (I already have the new pulls and walnut stain), repairing my favorite chair that my boyfriend's puppy used as a chew toy, painting my lower kitchen cabinets, and many other tasks. But I'm also on a budget (with design caviar dreams). So I'm taking it slow, looking at what I have around the house that I can rearrange to satisfy my nesting fix for free.
Here are easy, low-cost ways to upgrade your home in not a lot of time for not a lot of money.
Anthropologie
New Pillowcases
I was ready to completely redo my daughter's room, until I realized that I had bedding stored away that would be perfect for her tween room. (I ordered her a dragon pillow at her request too). For my guest room, I decided to refresh with just pillowcases vs. a whole new sheet set. I adore this color palette from Anthropologie, and I'm in LOVE with all of the colorful options at Society of Wanderers.
Lulu & Georgia
Wallpaper
I'm in love with this Sarah Samuel Sherman Painterly Stripe Wallpaper. I looked at more affordable options, but I decided I'm going to go with what I really want if I'm going to make a permanent commitment like this. Never settle when it comes to home decor is my motto! It's going in my small bath in the hallway so I only need one roll. For more affordable ideas, check out Rebel Walls and Chasing Paper's Peel and Stick wallpapers.
Etsy
Cute Table Lamp
I purchased this Etsy lamp and it instantly made my entry console feel refreshed and kind of adorable. I thought about ordering two for my bedroom side tables, but my budget only allowed for one and I'm glad I managed a little restraint. One was enough. Magnolia's Farrah Table Lamp has a similar vibe. Here's a similar and affordable one from Amazon too.
DeVOL Kitchens
Painting Kitchen Cabinets
UK-based DeVOL kitchens are so dreamy and the perfect inspiration for a kitchen refresh. I painted my lower kitchen cabinets a dark blue five years ago and they are desperately in need of a refresh. I'm leaning toward this Benjamin Moore's Oak Grove color for an earthy look.
Amazon
New Drawer Pulls
I bought my daughter's rough-around-the-edges vintage dresser a few years ago, but never got around to fixing it up. I bought these affordable wood drawer handles on Amazon and plan on sanding and staining it for a much-needed upgrade. Excited for this weekend's DIY!
Soil to Studio
Throw Pillows
I love the swoon-worthy pillows in this Soil to Studio collection. They are such an easy way to instantly upgrade your living or bedroom space without spending a ton of money. Quality vs. quantity! Greenrow also has fun cabana striped ones.
Etsy
Vintage Art
Scouring thrift stores for art that you love is an affordable way to upgrade and personalize your space. Like the frame, not the art? Grab it and find affordable art on places like Etsy and Desenio for a colorful wall upgrade.
Anthropologie
Picture Frames
Preserve your favorite 2024 photos in picture frames you can hang on the wall and leave on tabletops around the house. It's such a personal and lovely way to upgrade your space. You can DIY vintage frames or buy at places like Anthropologie and TJ Maxx.
Black Sheep White Light
Seat Cushions
Since my favorite desk chair suffered a puppy chewing attack, I haven't been able to find an upholsterer to mend the rope seating. Instead, I decided to buy a $50 sheepskin seat cushion and I love it! It's cozy and hides the eyesore underneath.
A Good Deep Cleaning
Sometimes a good deep cleaning can cure the nesting itch. Check out our 2025 Cleaning Guide for all the things you'll want to watch out for in your annual deep cleaning. A clean home feels like new.
West Elm
Refreshed Shower Curtain and Lining
My shower lining has seen better days. I'm going to try soaking it in the tub with vinegar or tossing in the washing machine on gentle cycle with warm water and a mild detergent. I don't currently have a curtain with it, so I may opt for this affordable one from West Elm, giving my bathroom a sweet little refresh.
W Concept
New and Clean Rugs
Whether you invest in a rug cleaner (I purchased this affordable one recommended by Wirecutter) or replace your old (dog-worn) rugs like I just did, there's nothing better than refreshing a clean room with a clean and/or new rug. While you're at it, upgrade your bath towels too!
Mustard Made
Get Organized
Organizing your drawers and closets is a great way to kick off the new year. These Mustard Made containers are cute and practical for everything from kids' toys to bathroom essentials.
