10 Ways To Shop Better & Avoid Option-Overwhelm At T.J. Maxx And Marshall's
I’m typically an easy person to shop with — I walk into a store, scan the racks, and if something pops out at me? I buy it. That worked well in my early 20s, when I would shop for last-minute brunch outfits and going out tops, but I like to be more intentional about my style these days. I don’t just wear things once for a picture anymore, and because my style and weight fluctuates by the season, it takes more time and effort to find something that I’ll want to wear again.You can imagine that shopping at stores like T.J. Maxx is a little difficult for me. I’m so easily overwhelmed by the many options that I eventually forget what I’m looking for. I decided to get to the bottom of this and sat down with style experts at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls for their advice on how to shop around stores with more success and less stress. Besides just looking and feeling good, I’m ready to step into my personal style, and I’ll start by following these tips and tricks.
Shop the “track.”
The merchandise at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls is ever-changing, and their hot new styles tend to sell quickly. Representatives from the stores recommend, “shopping the ‘track’ — or the curated racks in the center of the store — to get a lay of the land before diving into the racks.” Every store is different, so every track will be different, but they’re ultimately there to save you time.
Best-sellers may come back, but don’t wait to grab them.
Popular products at both stores often sell quickly. “While it’s possible that a fan favorite may come back, our opportunistic buying practices mean we can’t promise that any item will be back once it’s sold,” the representatives say. So, if you find something you love, grab it while you can!
Shop clearance during “J” months.
If you’re looking for the best deals, shop clearance during the months that start with the letter J. “While there are great deals in store and online year-round, T.J.Maxx and Marshalls have their biggest clearance events in January and again during the end of June into July,” the store representatives say.
Pay attention to the price tag colors.
You can narrow down your options based on price point by paying attention to the markdown colors. Here’s how they breakdown:
- White indicates a full priced item
- Red indicates a clearance item
- Yellow indicates the final clearance price.
If you love it, they’ll lug it!
Depending on where you go, T.J.Maxx or Marshalls may offer a home delivery option, which is particularly helpful for those larger items or gifts you want to take home, but don’t want to have to carry. “Keep your hands free to continue shopping and let the store handle the rest,” reps from the stores say. “Pricing varies based on location and distance, so be sure to ask your local store for details.”
Major designer savings are available online.
If you’re looking for a high end buy, T.J.Maxx’s Runway section carries designer labels for less, including handbags, women’s fashion, beauty, and more. If your local store doesn’t have a Runway department, you can find a great selection of designer steals online at T.J. Maxx’s Runway shop or Marshalls.com.
You can shop online to expand your options in general.
Both tjmaxx.com and marshalls.com are refreshed frequently with new finds across their sections. You can shop brand-name merchandise 24/7, have them shipped right to your door, and never even have to walk into the physical store with all its many, many racks. These sites also offer a different selection of products than stores, giving you even more quality merchandise to explore at a great value.
Explore specialty shops online to see what’s trending.
Get overwhelmed by all your options online or otherwise? Specialty online shops, such as The Occasion Shop or The Vacation Shop, can help narrow your search and score the season’s top trends in a more curated list. With summer right around the corner, be sure to check out The Summer Shop to stay on top of the freshest finds the brands have to offer.
Get free shipping on all orders over $89.
Want to save money while you shop? Hot tip: Use code “SHIP89” online to receive free shipping on all orders over $89 (terms and conditions apply).
Staying connected means you hear first.
If you want to call dibs on items as soon as they drop, you can sign up for T.J.Maxx and Marshalls emails to find out about new arrivals and exclusives faster. Also follow the brands on Instagram and TikTok to gather style inspiration and get a peek into the latest trends.
Alright T.J.Maxx/Marshalls Stans: Which one of these tips are you going to follow on your next shopping spree? Let us know in the comments!
