TJ Maxx just gave us so many good reasons to start celebrating Halloween early, beginning with their insanely-good lineup of seasonal decorations. They’re currently stocked to the brim with Halloween decor pieces that lean a little more charming than creepy – but will still fit in with your spooky setup. The best part? Our favorite finds start at just $10.

These 9 adorable TJ Maxx Halloween decorations will have your home looking festive in no time, all without breaking your budget!

TJ Maxx Marmont Hill Skeleton Piano Man Wall Art This sitting skelly is framed in a gold-toned frame, perfect for elevating your Halloween decor game with just a small touch of elegance.

TJ Maxx Martha Stewart Hanging Cauldron This hanging cauldron complete with a stand would make an iconic vessel for your Halloween candy stash, baked goodies, or even a batched cocktail recipe fit for a festive gathering this fall.

TJ Maxx Witch Crafters Teddy Skeleton Cookie Jar Is this not the cutest cookie jar you've ever seen?! This little teddy sporting a skeleton sweater will keep your seasonal treats safe – that is, until they're all gobbled up.

TJ Maxx Enchante Toasted Marshmallow Scented Candle You have to have at least one Halloween candle once October rolls around – we don't make the rules! Go with this fun hot pink jarred design, or choose from the literal hundreds of cute candles TJ Maxx has to offer online and in-store.

TJ Maxx Peanuts Jack O Lantern Pillow Snoopy is such a Halloween icon. Cozy up with the famous pup with this plush pumpkin pillow!

TJ Maxx Handcrafted Skeleton Pillow This playful pillow will instantly spruce up your sofa or bedspread for the Halloween season, plus, it's shoppable at TJ Maxx for just $25.

TJ Maxx Handcrafted Boo Throw Add this boo-tiful throw blanket as another accent, and you're beyond ready to cozy up with a scary movie.

TJ Maxx Peanuts 4-Piece Great Pumpkin Appetizer Plate Set Less scary and more charming, this $15 Peanuts plate set modeled after the Great Pumpkin comes with four different themed designs to make your Halloween desserts or fall appetizers feel that much more festive.

TJ Maxx Kassadecor Disco Pumpkin Soap Dispenser Disco pumpkins are probably one of our favorite fall decor trends we've seen pop up in the past couple of years. This one can easily be placed in your bathroom or kitchen for cutesy (but still undeniably fall-esque) flair.

