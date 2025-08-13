Spook-ify your space.
9 Adorable TJ Maxx Halloween Decor Finds Starting At Just $10
TJ Maxx just gave us so many good reasons to start celebrating Halloween early, beginning with their insanely-good lineup of seasonal decorations. They’re currently stocked to the brim with Halloween decor pieces that lean a little more charming than creepy – but will still fit in with your spooky setup. The best part? Our favorite finds start at just $10.
These 9 adorable TJ Maxx Halloween decorations will have your home looking festive in no time, all without breaking your budget!
TJ Maxx
Marmont Hill Skeleton Piano Man Wall Art
This sitting skelly is framed in a gold-toned frame, perfect for elevating your Halloween decor game with just a small touch of elegance.
TJ Maxx
Martha Stewart Hanging Cauldron
This hanging cauldron complete with a stand would make an iconic vessel for your Halloween candy stash, baked goodies, or even a batched cocktail recipe fit for a festive gathering this fall.
TJ Maxx
Witch Crafters Teddy Skeleton Cookie Jar
Is this not the cutest cookie jar you've ever seen?! This little teddy sporting a skeleton sweater will keep your seasonal treats safe – that is, until they're all gobbled up.
TJ Maxx
Enchante Toasted Marshmallow Scented Candle
You have to have at least one Halloween candle once October rolls around – we don't make the rules! Go with this fun hot pink jarred design, or choose from the literal hundreds of cute candles TJ Maxx has to offer online and in-store.
TJ Maxx
Peanuts Jack O Lantern Pillow
Snoopy is such a Halloween icon. Cozy up with the famous pup with this plush pumpkin pillow!
TJ Maxx
Handcrafted Skeleton Pillow
This playful pillow will instantly spruce up your sofa or bedspread for the Halloween season, plus, it's shoppable at TJ Maxx for just $25.
TJ Maxx
Handcrafted Boo Throw
Add this boo-tiful throw blanket as another accent, and you're beyond ready to cozy up with a scary movie.
TJ Maxx
Peanuts 4-Piece Great Pumpkin Appetizer Plate Set
Less scary and more charming, this $15 Peanuts plate set modeled after the Great Pumpkin comes with four different themed designs to make your Halloween desserts or fall appetizers feel that much more festive.
TJ Maxx
Kassadecor Disco Pumpkin Soap Dispenser
Disco pumpkins are probably one of our favorite fall decor trends we've seen pop up in the past couple of years. This one can easily be placed in your bathroom or kitchen for cutesy (but still undeniably fall-esque) flair.
