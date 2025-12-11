We're loving these.
7 Luxe-But-Affordable TJ Maxx Home Decor Finds That Just Hit Stores
Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
If your home could use a little refresh but your budget is saying, “maybe next month," TJ Maxx’s latest home decor drop is here to save the day. Their shelves are stocked to the brim with luxe-looking pieces that bring texture, warmth, and designer-level style to your space – without the designer-level price tag.
Here are 7 new home decor finds worth grabbing at TJ Maxx before they disappear!
TJ Maxx
Etu Home Handblown Recycled Glass Aphora Decorative Vase
This handled glass vase ($30) is the perfect vessel for seasonal flowers, helping to bring some life into your space, which is much-needed during the drab winter.
TJ Maxx
Crestview Collection Organic Shaped Ceramic Table Lamps
Coordinating lamps instantly give guests the impression that you've got it all together. Style them together in the same room for a cohesive vibe.
TJ Maxx
Moss And Willow Velvet Pillow With Embroidered Bows
Velvet is undeniably luxe. This $25 pillow gets the coolest seasonal upgrade with the added embroidered bows, too!
TJ Maxx
Vietri Set Of 4 Placemats With Double Stitching
This set of placemats is super sturdy, adding to their expensive look – even though they're just $13.
TJ Maxx
Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Braiser
Something about the white finish on this cast iron braiser makes it feel elevated. Your favorite soups, stews, and more are about to get way more sophisticated.
TJ Maxx
Bella Lux Scalloped Pedestal Base Fruit Bowl
Any kind of fruit bowl is going to make your kitchen space look and feel polished, but this gold design really stands out for a "quiet luxury" kind of aesthetic.
TJ Maxx
Envogue Rose Bouquet Sheet Set
The floral pattern on this sheet set definitely reminds us of something LoveShackFancy would sell. The set, complete with a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and one standard pillowcase is selling for as low as $15 at TJ Maxx right now.
Subscribe to our newsletter to shop even more home decor hidden gems!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.