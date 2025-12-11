If your home could use a little refresh but your budget is saying, “maybe next month," TJ Maxx’s latest home decor drop is here to save the day. Their shelves are stocked to the brim with luxe-looking pieces that bring texture, warmth, and designer-level style to your space – without the designer-level price tag.

Here are 7 new home decor finds worth grabbing at TJ Maxx before they disappear!

TJ Maxx Etu Home Handblown Recycled Glass Aphora Decorative Vase This handled glass vase ($30) is the perfect vessel for seasonal flowers, helping to bring some life into your space, which is much-needed during the drab winter.

TJ Maxx Crestview Collection Organic Shaped Ceramic Table Lamps Coordinating lamps instantly give guests the impression that you've got it all together. Style them together in the same room for a cohesive vibe.

TJ Maxx Moss And Willow Velvet Pillow With Embroidered Bows Velvet is undeniably luxe. This $25 pillow gets the coolest seasonal upgrade with the added embroidered bows, too!

TJ Maxx Vietri Set Of 4 Placemats With Double Stitching This set of placemats is super sturdy, adding to their expensive look – even though they're just $13.

TJ Maxx Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Braiser Something about the white finish on this cast iron braiser makes it feel elevated. Your favorite soups, stews, and more are about to get way more sophisticated.

TJ Maxx Bella Lux Scalloped Pedestal Base Fruit Bowl Any kind of fruit bowl is going to make your kitchen space look and feel polished, but this gold design really stands out for a "quiet luxury" kind of aesthetic.

TJ Maxx Envogue Rose Bouquet Sheet Set The floral pattern on this sheet set definitely reminds us of something LoveShackFancy would sell. The set, complete with a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and one standard pillowcase is selling for as low as $15 at TJ Maxx right now.

