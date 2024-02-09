13 Soul-Stirring Toni Morrison Books That Explore Our Humanity
Toni Morrison is one of the most respected Black authors. She knows how to write books that are filled with moments of empowerment and discovery, ultimately guiding readers no matter where they are on their own healing journey. With books like Beloved and God Help the Child, she explores the nuances of motherhood, in all its complex depths. She has a gift for digging into historical and cultural moments that have lasting impact, but she does it in a way that's easy to understand. So while I could go on for days about this esteemed author, here are 13 soul-stirring Toni Morrison books that explore our humanity and helps us reach our own self-realizations.
The Bluest Eye
The Bluest Eye was Toni Morrison's first book and introduced the world to her thought-provoking literary style. This novel introduces readers young Pecola Breedlove and her desire to look like her blue-eyed counterparts. At the root of this desire is the idea that she'll praised for her beauty and treated differently because of it.
Tar Baby
Tar Baby is a tragically beautiful tale about the love and betrayal that can follow different groups of people. For Jadine Childs, her ability to appeal to the white gaze is noticeable as a fashion model and her life feels cozy. However, her affair with outspoken Son represents the opposite of what she's become used to it.
Beloved
Beloved follows the tale of Sethe, an escaped slave, and how her past haunts her. Her memories include the abuse she experienced on the farm she lived on and the daughter whose live ended in a terrible twist of events. As much as Sethe has tried to move on, a Beloved thing refuses to let her forget.
Sula
Nel and Sula's developed an unshakable bond as young children for multiple reasons, including a dark secret that binds them together. But, their lives take separate paths when one grows up to become shunned while the other doesn't. The last straw involves an unforgivable betrayal that will determine if their bond is truly over or not.
Jazz
While the title would make anyone assume this novel is about jovial things, Jazz is everything but that. True enough, the people in the book start off being hopeful, but then Joe Trace decides the only way to end his affair with a young girl is to kill her. It takes the reader on a journey of understanding the motives of scorned lovers and self-discovery.
Love
Bill Cosey was a known womanizer who had an almost hypnotic effect on the many women in his life. Once he dies, these women come forward and try to claim everything associated with him. There are moments of love, betrayal, humor, and so much more.
Song of Solomon
Milkman Dead's life seems to be aligned with the desires of a known figure in his neighborhood. He's constantly trying to move through life with ambition and hope on his mind, but he's not the only one who has desires. Some of people even have ulterior motives and Song of Solomon shows how their lives intersect.
Paradise
Paradise is set in a black town in Oklahoma where patriarchy rules over everything. Despite having experienced their own horrors, these men will stop at nothing to make sure the world looks exactly the way they think it should. When more exiles decide they want to create another town that actually feels safe and free, these men will stop at nothing to show them how much they're against that.
God Help the Child
Bride is a young woman whose entire being seems to glow from within despite the rejection handed to her by her mother. She experiences many twists and turns in life — including losing a man she loves — but it's her mother who ultimately learns the biggest lesson.
A Mercy
When Jacob Vaark has no choice but to enter the slave trade, he encounters the intelligent and crafty Florens. There she comes Lina, and looks for love and guidance from her. Shortly after, she meets a beautiful man who's life has always been free and this shakes up everything.
The Origin of Others
The Origin of Others is a continuation of lectures Morrison gave and centers how we choose to identify in life. Using personal experience, she explores how our environment and culture can influence how we not only see ourselves, but how we also perceive others.
The Measure of Our Lives: A Gathering of Wisdom
The Measure of Our Lives takes standout quotes from Morrison's prior novels and examines how they can help one understand themselves better. There's observations about the psychological aspects of Morrison's work and how she manages to weave love into her literary skills.
The Source of Self-Regard
The Source of Self-Regard gives readers an inside look at how Morrison viewed certain events in the U.S. involving pivotal historical and cultural moments. There's essays about empowerment, civil rights, and even analyzes the books she's written over the years.
Which Toni Morrison books have you read? For more book recs, be sure to visit our storefront!
