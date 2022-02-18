31 Black-Owned Businesses You Can Support RN
When we're looking for new makeup, snacks, and books, we love supporting female, Black-owned businesses. From up and coming shops to brands founded by some of our favorite Selfmade alumni, here are 31 businesses that you can support during Black History Month, and throughout the rest of the year.
Food + Drink
Courtney Adeleye couldn't find a coffee brand that satisfied her needs, so she founded Cool Coffee Clique after testing coffee from countries all over the world. The result? Blends that deliver on both flavor and strength!
Hot N Saucy reimagines hot sauce into something bright, bold, and colorful. These all natural and vegetable-based sauces will bring the heat without the additive cost.
With the ability to select your meal plan or build your own, Bee Fit Foods has plenty of options to help you eat healthy. The food is delivered from their kitchen to your table to make meal planning easier than ever.
Robin and Andréa McBride grew up in two iconic wine regions, and started the McBride Sisters Collection in 2005 after connecting in California. They're intent on changing the industry, cultivating community along the way.
In 2017, Trinity Mouzon Wofford and Issy Kobori launched Golde with their Original Turmeric Latte Blend. Their mission is to make wellness easy (and fun!) for everyone. The vegan products celebrate superfoods *and* boost your daily routine.
POPtritional's founders are big foodies and they're out to show that snacks can be delicious and nutritional at the same time. This popcorn has vitamins and nutrients, plus it comes in a super cute bag.
ReMix Waffles uses no-nonsense ingredients and super simple recipes for a delicious and easy breakfast. Don't worry about the mix going bad; the bags are resealable.
Elsy Dinvil founded Creole Me Up after six years of digestive issues and a colon surgery. These chemical- and allergen-free plant-based products offer an alternative to those things while staying true to Dinvil's Haitian roots.
Erica Davis and Catherine Carter founded champagne membership The Sip to make bubbly more accessible to the average person, and to close the racial gaps in the wine industry.
Beauty
Melanin Haircarewas founded in 2015 by sisters Whitney and Taffeta White. They share a passion for natural hair and healthy scalp care and hope that women from all walks of life can benefit from these products.
Tisha Thompson founded LYS Beauty to redefine clean beauty to make it more inclusive and affordable. With a wide shade range and high-quality products, LYS Beauty is intent on increasing women's confidence and is the first Black-owned Sephora Clean Color Cosmetics brand.
Danessa Myricks Beautywas founded by self-taught makeup artist Danessa Myricks after she realized how exclusive the makeup industry was. This brand combines art and beauty as Myricks defies industry norms and creates stunning looks with unique techniques.
Base Butterwants to redefine the way that beauty impacts your relationship with your skin. They use clean ingredients designed for simple routines that nourish and maintain healthy skin.
Brown Girl Janewas founded with a passion for women's wellness, and a balance of body, mind, and spirit. They hope that the plant-based collection will become an aid in your wellness routine and healing.
In addition to creating iconic products and serving as British Vogue's Beauty Editor, Pat McGrath is the first makeup artist to be awarded Queen Elizabeth II's D.B.E. Dame of the British Empire for services to the Fashion and Beauty industry and Diversity.
Terri Foster founded Blade and Bloom from her love of fragrance and skincare. Using natural and high-quality ingredients, as well as combining traditional methods with sustainable packing, Blade and Bloom promotes self-care and style.
LeAna Mcknight founded SL Raw Virgin Hair in 2009 to provide quality (yet affordable) human hair extensions to entrepreneurs who don't want to limit their hairstyle options.
Cashmere Nicole founded Beauty Bakerie in 2011 after her experience with breast cancer. She became health-conscious and research-driven, infusing Beauty Bakerie with her passion for healthy ingredients and love. Her Sugar Homes initiative supports the needs of orphaned children all over the world.
Fashion
3rdEyeView is committed to community, comfort, and quality. They're making a big impact with their small accessories as they collaborate with nonprofits to provide eye care to those in need.
If you love color but don't know how to add it to your everyday style, look no further than Bobbi Made This. Founded by Bobbi Brown-Mayo in 2019, this brand is intent on spreading spread joy and fun with their colorful earrings.
BrownBottims was founded by Timica Sargent to redefine what "nude" means. They're on a mission to provide all women of color with undergarments that match their skin tones.
Scotchbonnet! founder and Selfmade alum Tracey-Renee Hubbard loves infusing culture, '90s hip hop, and modern luxury into her jewelry. Named after the Caribbean pepper of the same name, this brand features bold colors, shapes, and patterns.
Body By Lovefeatures sizes 12+ in clothing inspired by travel, art, and trends. When founder Camille had to cancel a date because she didn't have anything to wear, she decided to help other plus size women in the same situation. Body By Love was born!
With bold colors and eye-catching prints, Autumn Adeigbo makes clothing for women who like to stand out. She uses female-owned production facilities, provides global artisans with fair wages, and focuses on sustainable practices for a brand that's all-around good.
Leisure + Entertainment
CRWNMAG, founded by Lindsey Day & Nkrumah Farrar, is creating a dialogue around natural hair. With their content and available resources, they want to reach the whole, multidimensional, modern Black woman.
Learn about R&B and Hip Hop with this card game. University Of Dopewas founded by A.V. Perkins (who also took part in our Selfmade course) and Marian Andoh after they realized their love for music trivia would make a great game.
Empowerment
Kimberly Bryant founded Black Girls CODE to teach young women of color computer programming skills that will help them understand the tech marketplace and close the opportunity gap for Black women.
Through tech and traditional organizing efforts,Black Futures Lab is a community that reaches Black people anywhere, everywhere. Their imagination and innovation help individuals engage with Black communities and change the way that power operates at different levels.
Services
My Fab Financewas started by Tonya Rapley in 2013 when she felt like her finances were out of control. She wants to help women feel more empowered with money knowledge, and to prevent the cycle of living paycheck to paycheck.
With their book club, Phenomenal is a creative agency and brand that lifts up communities and voices that have been excluded throughout history.
Antoinette A. Adefela's performance-driven exp.design combines learning science and user experience to change the way people think about learning as they support companies' learning initiatives.
