Trader Joe’s, just where would I be without you? You alone have managed to upgrade my pantry and fridge with the most mouthwatering, unique, high-quality treats at the most reasonable prices, which have transformed my taste buds forever. And when it comes to your seasonal summer deals? Forget about it.

As a part of my love letter to Trader Joe’s, I’m rounding up my personal favorite new arrivals that are heating up the grocery aisles this June. From tropical sips to easy-breezy patio desserts, we've got some exciting items that were spotted at Trader Joe's around the country. Ready for some shopping?

Scroll for all the new Trader Joe's finds we're excited about in June 2026!

Trader Joe's Strawberry & Corn Flake Cake Muffin & Loaf Cake Mix Step up your summer baking game with a sweet, savory, and captivatingly crunchy twist. This dazzlingly pink batter is packed with dried strawberries and comes with a separate packet of crispy, lightly salty corn flakes and red sanding sugar to sprinkle on top. It’s the ultimate crowd-pleaser for your next pool party or Step up your summer baking game with a sweet, savory, and captivatingly crunchy twist. This dazzlingly pink batter is packed with dried strawberries and comes with a separate packet of crispy, lightly salty corn flakes and red sanding sugar to sprinkle on top. It’s the ultimate crowd-pleaser for your next pool party or backyard barbecue.

Trader Joe's Key Lime Pie Inspired Grahams Trader Joe’s is turning a classic dessert completely on its head. Instead of a graham cracker crust holding a lime filling, these bite-sized treats feature crunchy graham crackers fully dipped in a sweet, tangy key lime-flavored yogurt coating. Pair them with iced tea for a perfect sunny afternoon indulgence. Trader Joe’s is turning a classic dessert completely on its head. Instead of a graham cracker crust holding a lime filling, these bite-sized treats feature crunchy graham crackers fully dipped in a sweet, tangy key lime-flavored yogurt coating. Pair them with iced tea for a perfect sunny afternoon indulgence.

Trader Joe's Lefse Norwegian Potato Flatbread Scandinavia meets summer grilling season with this traditional Norwegian Scandinavia meets summer grilling season with this traditional Norwegian flatbread . Made from 80% potato flakes and wheat flour, these thin, supple rectangles roll up beautifully without cracking. Whether you go savory with smoked trout and cream cheese or sweet with strawberry preserves, it's a delicious blank canvas for your palate.

Trader Joe's Detroit Style Uncured Pepperoni Pizza Skip the takeout delivery wait and head straight to the freezer aisle. This rectangular, deep-dish pie delivers a pillowy-on-the-inside crust with those iconic, golden crispy edges. Loaded with garlicky tomato sauce, uncured pepperoni, and a rich blend of cheeses, it brings the authentic pizza parlor experience right to your oven. Skip the takeout delivery wait and head straight to the freezer aisle. This rectangular, deep-dish pie delivers a pillowy-on-the-inside crust with those iconic, golden crispy edges. Loaded with garlicky tomato sauce, uncured pepperoni, and a rich blend of cheeses, it brings the authentic pizza parlor experience right to your oven.

Trader Joe's Detroit Style Uncured Pepperoni Pizza Because absolutely no one has extra time on a warm summer morning, these ready-to-eat pancakes are here to save the day. Fluffy, sweet, and perfectly sized, they are fantastic straight out of the bag but truly shine after a quick pop in the toaster. Grab a couple on your way out the door for an instant morning upgrade. Because absolutely no one has extra time on a warm summer morning, these ready-to-eat pancakes are here to save the day. Fluffy, sweet, and perfectly sized, they are fantastic straight out of the bag but truly shine after a quick pop in the toaster. Grab a couple on your way out the door for an instant morning upgrade.

Trader Joe's Passion Fruit Orange Guava 100% Juice Blend This tropical trio is a match made in heaven. Imported from Vietnam, this 100% juice blend flawlessly balances the sharp tang of passion fruit, the citric sweetness of orange, and the velvety roundness of guava. Sip it chilled over ice, or use it as a vibrant base for your favorite summer cocktails and mocktails.

Trader Joe's Carne Asada Ranchera When it gets too warm to heat up the kitchen, fire up the grill instead. This thin, flavorful sirloin flap cut features gorgeous marbling and comes pre-marinated in a bright, citrus juice-based blend. It cooks up incredibly fast and is ready to star in your next backyard street taco night. When it gets too warm to heat up the kitchen, fire up the grill instead. This thin, flavorful sirloin flap cut features gorgeous marbling and comes pre-marinated in a bright, citrus juice-based blend. It cooks up incredibly fast and is ready to star in your next backyard street taco night.

Trader Joe's Lemon Flavored Tiramisu The traditional coffee-soaked Italian classic gets a refreshing, sun-kissed makeover. This imported dessert swaps out coffee for a bright lemon syrup, layering moist ladyfinger biscuits with puckery lemon curd and rich, lemon-infused mascarpone cheese. Just let it thaw in the fridge and prepare to be wowed. The traditional coffee-soaked Italian classic gets a refreshing, sun-kissed makeover. This imported dessert swaps out coffee for a bright lemon syrup, layering moist ladyfinger biscuits with puckery lemon curd and rich, lemon-infused mascarpone cheese. Just let it thaw in the fridge and prepare to be wowed.

Trader Joe's Vanilla Mascarpone Languid evenings on the patio call for elegant, zero-effort treats. This limited-edition spreadable dessert cheese blends velvety mascarpone with real vanilla extract and vanilla bean specks. It’s absolutely spectacular spooned over fresh strawberries, dolloped onto grilled peaches, or used as a luxurious waffle topping. Languid evenings on the patio call for elegant, zero-effort treats. This limited-edition spreadable dessert cheese blends velvety mascarpone with real vanilla extract and vanilla bean specks. It’s absolutely spectacular spooned over fresh strawberries, dolloped onto grilled peaches, or used as a luxurious waffle topping.

Trader Joe's Sparkling Lychee Juice Beverage Curious what a fruit that's redolent of roses and tastes like a mix of grape, pear, and watermelon tastes like in a bubbly drink? Curious what a fruit that's redolent of roses and tastes like a mix of grape, pear, and watermelon tastes like in a bubbly drink? Trader Joe's has done the hard work of cracking open the lychee rind for you. Made with 50% juice, sparkling water, and absolutely no added sugar, it's the ultimate crisp, refreshing beach picnic sip.

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