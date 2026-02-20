Ranking my favorite Trader Joe's desserts may be the hardest thing I've ever been tasked with, because they're all so freakin' good. Not to mention, I love sweet treats. I can't resist them. Their gravitational pull makes the cravings irrefutable.

From cookies to chocolate candies, I truly can't go a day without a little nibble of something sweet, and lucky for me, I live a few blocks away from TJ's – so Trader Joe's desserts are never too far out of reach.

A definitive, detailed ranking of my top 7 Trader Joe's desserts lies ahead. Get ready for store-bought dessert bliss with these picks!

Trader Joe's 7. Speculoos Cookie Butter I could really be unhinged and eat this cookie butter out of the jar as dessert – that's how yummy it is. Seriously, if you haven't tried this sweet spread, you're missing out! The Speculoos Cookie Butter tastes just like a Biscoff cookie, and one heaping spoonful will do you right for a super easy midnight snack. If you want to be extra, you can blend some into a homemade milkshake or even drizzle it over a bowl of vanilla ice cream!

Trader Joe's 6. Gluten-Free Cinnamon Coffee Cake Muffins I am not gluten-free, but these gluten-free muffins are the very best variety that TJ's offers, in my opinion. When I tried them for the first time, I'd expected them to be dry and crumbly, as most of the GF snacks I'd had experience with were. That wasn't the case at all! These coffee cake muffins are very tender and moist, and the cinnamon-y flavor is impeccable – even better with an actual cup of coffee. They're ridden with little crunchy "cinnamon bits" that keep the snacking experience interesting.

Trader Joe's 5. Chocolate Vanilla Creme Joe-Joe's I love Trader Joe's version of Oreos more than I like actual Oreos, I fear! Joe-Joe's are not overwhelmingly sugary like Oreos are, but they're still considerably sweet. You can just tell they're thoughtfully made with more natural ingredients. Chocolate wafers with vanilla filling is an undeniable classic, and you need to dunk these in cold milk to really see what all the fuss is about. Now, I'm just waiting on TJ's to make a double-stuffed version. Gimme all the icing.

Trader Joe's 4. Super Chocolatey Chocolate Chunk Cookie Dough When it comes to Trader Joe's desserts, this frozen cookie dough ranks fourth. As much as I enjoy baking my own creations, this pack of a dozen cookies yields the exact chocolate chip cookies I want – packed with tons of chocolate, gooey in the middle, crispy around the edges – the whole thing. And they're perfect. They taste best warm and melty out of the oven, but they also keep well in sealed tupperware.

Trader Joe's 3. Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups For me, convenience is key when it comes to sweet treat o'clock, so Trader Joe's desserts that come in finger food form are my most-loved! I swear these stout lil' bites are better than Reese's cups (still love you, Reese's) by a long shot. They're made with dark chocolate instead of milk chocolate, plus the outer coating is so much thicker and satisfyingly crunchy. The PB filling is smooth and addicting. I recommend keeping these cups in the fridge or freezer, but you do you.

Trader Joe's 2. Chocolatey Coated Chocolate Chip Cookie Dunkers All of these Trader Joe's desserts are worthy of adding to your cart, but these crispy dunkers take the cake (or rather, the cookie) for second place. I could talk for hours about these thin, chocolate-dipped cookies. They are the perfect match for a tall glass of milk at the end of the day. They soak up the milk in such a magical way without ever falling apart. Think of these dunkers as your traditional CCC (chocolate chip cookie) without the added fuss of actually baking them.

Trader Joe's 1. Brookie The Trader Joe's Brookie and I are BFFs. I especially enjoy the size of this dessert, since all I need to feel satisfied is one square. Each cookie-brownie hybrid is hearty, thick, and full of chewy, chocolatey goodness (if you can't tell by now, I love chocolate)! The cookie side is flaky at the same time, with tons of yummy texture contrasting with the brownie half. As much as I like snacking on these by themselves, I think they're even better when you microwave a few and serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

