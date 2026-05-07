8 Gripping True Crime Podcasts to Stream Now

True crime isn’t just about the "who" anymore; it’s about the "how" and the "why." Whether you’re a seasoned sleuth who’s already binged every episode of Serial or a newcomer looking for a story that will make you double-check the locks on your front door, this list has you covered.

From deep dives into the dark side of Hollywood to the ethical complexities of the UK funeral industry, we’ve rounded up a mix of chilling narratives and conversational deep dives. So grab your headphones (and maybe a glass of wine) as we explore the 8 most gripping true crime podcasts to add to your queue right now.

Scroll for the 8 most gripping true crime podcasts to stream now!

Betrayal Weekly Betrayal Weekly I love Betrayal Weekly, because it does a great job focusing on the victims of the crime rather than merely concentrating on the bloodthirsty villains. It's rare when podcasts get this right, but when they do, I'm all ears. Ethical true crime at its finest!

Love Trapped Love Trapped Love Trapped is a fascinating podcast because it’s super niche. It focuses on a former bachelorette contestant, Clayton Echard, who was the victim of a one night stand gone horribly wrong. The woman claimed she was pregnant with his twins, leading to a series of scandals, lies, and manipulation. Where’s the truth? Find out by tuning in.

Dead Famous Dead Famous Behind the glitz and glam of Hollywood lie several dark, disturbing secrets. Dead Famous takes a look at the shadier side of the rich and famous, making it the perfect pick for pod snobs who love all things pop culture.

Deadly Engagement Deadly Engagement The days leading up to your wedding are supposed to be some of the happiest of your life. What should be a period filled with hope, romance, and comfort turned into a bloodbath of betrayal and scandal. You'll be on the edge of your seat as you uncover the mystery of what led to Denita Smith's death.

True Crime and Cocktails True Crime and Cocktails Hosted by cousins Lauren Ash and Christy Oxborrow, True Crime and Cocktails incorporates a healthy dose of levity into the mix, which is honestly necessary when the subject matter gets dark. Episodes drop every Tuesday, and they're the kind you'll want to save for a girls' night in.

Grave Concerns | End in Mind Grave Concerns Grave Concerns explores the disturbing reality behind the UK funeral industry. While the services themselves are carefully conducted and deeply respectful, what goes on behind the scenes is anything but. Warning: not for the faint of heart.

The Crimes of Margo Freshwater The Crimes of Margo Freshwater Margo Freshwater was only 18 years old when she went on a three-week crime spree that ended with a 99-year prison sentence for murder. To make matters worse, she eventually escaped and vanished for decades, living under a different name. Purely chilling.

Something About Cari Something About Cari This Dateline podcast investigates the tragic disappearance of Cari, a suburban mother from Nebraska. She vanished without a trace, until her boyfriend and his ex began receiving ominous texts and emails from her phone number. Someone was impersonating her. Tune in to find out who and why, and to uncover the turmoil that led to her untimely death.

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