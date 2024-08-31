How To Treat Your Uneven Skin Tone, According To A Dermatologist
I used to curse my genetics because not only did I have horrible acne as a teen, but I also had an uneven skin tone problem. I had an inkling it was because of my dark spots, but there were times I'd experience redness too. Regardless of the cause, there was one thing I knew was absolutely true: I wanted to find a way to treat it ASAP.
Though I love sharing my journey with others, my trial and error methods won't ever replace Dr. Hannah Kopelman's expertise. She's completed two clinical fellowships in dermatology – hair loss from Columbia University and skin cancer from Boston University — and routinely treats clients at Kopelman Hair Restoration. Here are her expert tips for how to treat your uneven skin tone!
From a dermatologist's perspective, how do you define uneven skin tone?
It never occurred to me that skin concerns can show up differently on others until I was older. The only thing I knew is having dark spots on my skin post-acne breakouts wasn't normal. "When I think about uneven skin tone, I'm looking at those areas where the skin's color isn't consistent—whether it’s darker spots, redness, or even lighter patches," says Dr. Kopelman.
Don't think acne is the sole reason behind this, however. She says that "sun exposure, inflammation, or conditions like melasma" can also be the cause. It's no surprise when she mentions how this can affect how people feel about their skin because I remember how insecure I felt about mine.
Are there any misconceptions about having an uneven skin tone?
As with anything, having misconceptions about uneven skin tones occurs. Dr. Kopelman says, "One thing I always emphasize to my patients is that uneven skin tone and uneven skin texture aren't the same thing, though people often confuse them." Interestingly enough, I've seen the two interchanged online before so it's surprising to know they're not the same.
What makes them different, you ask? "Texture issues are more about how your skin feels — like if it’s rough or has enlarged pores — while tone is all about the color variations," she adds.
The other misconception Dr. Kopelman has seen is that the older demographic only deals with having uneven skin. She said it can "affect anyone, no matter their age."
Can all skin types experience this (i.e., normal, combination, sensitive, etc.,)?
Anna Tarazevich/Pexels
This is one of those things where certain skin type 'rules' don't apply. "Whether you have normal, combination, or sensitive skin, no one is entirely immune to it," says Dr. Kopelman.
In her experience, she routinely sees patients who have uneven skin and it can the result of "sun damage, homornal changes, or even genetics."
There wasn't a ton of information about skincare when I was in high school so I was among those who thought only certain types had uneven skin tones. It's oddly comforting to know that's not true.
How can I tell if I have uneven skin tone — and what should I do when I notice it?
Like Dr. Kopelman mentioned above, seeing different colors in your skin is one of the indicators of having an uneven tone. She encourages you to revisit your skincare routine to see if there's steps you may be missing. "Are you using sunscreen daily? Sun protection is key in preventing further unevenness," she says.
But, that's not all. She recommends scheduling an appointment with a dermatologist "to get a tailored plan" that treats all of you skin's concerns.
I'm a stickler for making sure you understand your skin because the underlying cause of your uneven skin tone could be accompanied by other factors in addition to consistent acne breakouts. Only a dermatologist can guide you in the right direction.
What's the worst thing someone can do if their skin has an uneven tone?
Now that you know what uneven skin is and how to recognize it, we have to talk about what not to do next. The first thing that comes to mind is abandoning the idea of scrubbing your skin. Dr. Kopelman says this is one of the worst things you can do. Over-exfoliating and using "harsh products" can make things worse though she understands why you think it might help.
"It's tempting to try to 'scrub away' the problem, but that often makes it worse. Instead, I suggest gentle, consistent care—think of your skincare routine as a marathon, not a sprint," she says.
I mention this all the time, but it's taken me over a decade to reduce my acne breakouts and skin discoloration. The truth is, my skin still isn't perfect so don't approach your routine with the idea of looking flawless.
Is uneven skin tone temporary, or is it irreversible?
When your skin doesn't look the way you want, it can affect your self esteem and mood. You might also ask yourself, "Will my skin always be uneven?" The answer to that is no.
"In many cases, uneven skin tone can be improved significantly, if not completely reversed, with the right treatments and products.However, it does depend on the cause," says. Dr. Kopelman.
She's seen how "sunspots" can fade over time, but "melasama can be more persistent." This doesn't mean you'll always suffer, but she reassures things can be done "to improve the appearance of your skin."
Which brands/products do you recommend to help treat an uneven skin texture?
Dr. Kopelman's been kind of enough to not only share expertise with us, but she also has product recommendations you should consider!
Dermstore
Skinceuticals C E Ferulic
"I often recommend incorporating a vitamin C serum, like SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic, into your routine because it brightens the skin and fights free radicals," she says.
Amazon
Paula's Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant
"For exfoliation, something gentle like the Paula’s Choice BHA Liquid Exfoliant can work wonders without being too harsh," Dr. Kopelman adds.
Amazon
Elta MD Broad Spectrum SPF 46
"And, of course, daily sunscreen is non-negotiable — EltaMD UV Clear is a favorite of mine because it’s lightweight and great for sensitive skin," she says.
If you're struggling whit issue, know that it gets better with time and consistently. Try to be patient with yourself and your skin as you work to treat the cause of your uneven skin tone.
