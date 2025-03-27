For every amazing Aldi find, there’s unfortunately one that’s… not so amazing. In fact, Aldi fans are pretty quick to identify the worst products sold at the grocery chain, whether it has to do with taste or overall quality. We scoured the r/Aldi Reddit page and uncovered the top 10 worst Aldi products shoppers say are “horrid,” “garbage,” and even “vile.”

See the 10 "worst" products you’ll definitely want to avoid when shopping at Aldi.

Reddit 1. Frozen Lobster Mac & Cheese Lobster mac & cheese most certainly should only be eaten fresh – this frozen iteration from Aldi is allegedly not worth the hype. One shopper even said it was "horrid.” “I thought the lobster mac would be good..." one Redditor commented. "But way too fishy and briney.” “I still have bad memories from when I bought that lobster mac n cheese," another person said. "Terrible taste, terrible smell. Cannot believe they still carry that garbage.” “The smell of the lobster Mac and cheese haunts me," one more user confided. "It’s been a year and I still gag when I think about it.”

Gül Işık / PEXELS 2. Sliced Deli Turkey Deli turkey of any kind can really be hit or miss. According to one Aldi shopper, the grocer's deli turkey is undoubtedly a miss. "“I bought the deli turkey once and it was slimy and tasted terrible," they wrote. "I might have made two sandwiches just to feel less bad about wasting the food, but I remember throwing the rest out. But the salamis and charcuterie-esque meats are all really good imo.”

Aldi 3. Sweet & Spicy Candied Pecans Sweet and spicy – or 'swicy,' if you're cool like that – is typically a great flavor combo. One Redditor simply did not care for this Aldi product that incorporates the duo into a nutty snack. “Sweet and Spicy candied pecans are one of the worst things I’ve ever bought there," they said. "They taste like candy pecans that were dunked in extremely vinegary hot sauce."

Reddit 4. Cauliflower Crackers This Aldi version of Cheez-Its, essentially, is crafted with cauliflower for a "healthier" take. Anyone who tends to reach for the health-ified versions of certain snacks knows there's a risk of them being absolutely appalling. Well, one Redditor wasn't shy to say these Aldi crackers are “nasty vile things.”

Aldi 5. Toaster Tarts Aldi shoppers have long debated the quality and taste of the grocer's off-brand Pop-Tarts. In one succinct conclusion, one fan ruled the crust "flavorless and dry," though another shopper countered their point and said that Aldi's version typically has more filling. 👀

Aldi 6. Deli Pickles Aldi shoppers also have grown to dislike the deli pickles, noting a weird change in their flavor over time. “The deli pickles used to be amazing and now they taste like they’re contaminated with cleaning products," one Redditor said. “The ones I got were so mushy and tasteless," another person commented. "So bad.”

Reddit 7. Organic Chicken Lemon & Lavender Bone Broth Though bone broth can be a great source of protein, Aldi just might have messed up by flavoring their with lemon and lavender. “This was absolutely disgusting. The smell is god awful," one Redditor said. "The person that came up with this flavor needs to be fired.”

Aldi 8. Crab Rangoon Dip In theory, this sounds really good, but Aldi shoppers say otherwise. “We try to not let anything go to waste in our house and will zhuzh up bad meals but that one went into the trash," one person said. “I’ve not heard a single person say that dip was good lol," another commented.

Aldi 9. Confetti Brownies These off-brand Cosmic Brownies put shame on the name of the OG, according to Aldi fans. To give you a better idea, one person even called them "a f-cking travesty.” LOL. "Ugh they are terrible!!” another shopper said. “Yes! Just threw a box of those away," one more person chimed in. "Like play doh on the top with no taste.”

Aldi 10. Shelf-Stable Tortellini This packaged pasta seems to be notoriously gross. Some shoppers did note it tastes better in a recipe, rather than by itself. But still, others are disgusted by it. "I bought mushroom ones. Terrible. Just dreadful," one person said. "They were …tart. And with no mushroom taste whatsoever.” “It smelled like wet dog,” another user wrote. “I farted so terribly,” one more person admitted.

