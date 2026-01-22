Shopping for the man who has everything often feels like an exercise in futility, leading most of us back to the same predictable gift cards and grooming kits. Let this Valentine’s Day be different. The secret isn’t finding something he needs, it's finding something he didn't know he even wanted in the first place. Thus, we present our carefully curated list of the best Valentine’s Day gifts for him that’ll stand out without trying too hard.

Scroll on to shop our top 8 Valentine’s Day gifts for guys!

Etsy Full Grain Leather Apple Watch Band This understand, but so luxe-looking Apple Watch band will level up his everyday 'fits. It's a nice upgrade if he's been rocking a regular strap and wants a more serious look to wear to work, the gym, and out on the town.

Brooklinen Brooklinen Dreamweave Waffle Robe This cozy robe features a waffle texture made from 100% Turkish cotton that's much more satisfying on the skin and long-lasting than your average terrycloth. The design comes with an adjustable tie waist and side pockets, plus it's pre-washed upon arrival for that lived-in feel so your man can slide it right on without any extra fuss.

Houseplant Houseplant Ashtray 3.0 by Seth Long gone are the days of eyesore ashtrays, thanks to this handmade stoneware piece from Seth Rogen's Houseplant brand. It boasts a groovy look and a deep well for catching extra ash so it's out of sight. The piece was also conceptualized by Seth himself, so if your guy geeks out on anything related to Superbad or Neighbors, giving it as a gift will guarantee you the seal of approval.

1906 1906 GO Drops For Energy Micro-dosed for energy, these easy on-the-go THC drops contain 2mg THC to 5mg CBD for an all-natural boost he can use in place of his jittery morning coffee or energy drink. Our team likes this formulation in particular because it doesn't come with the dreaded crash or ferocious munchies–just a chill time with an added level of alertness. Snag 20% off your first 1906 purchase using code WELCOME20.

BrüMate BrüMate BrüTank 35-Quart Rolling Cooler Whether he's big on relaxing by the lake, adventuring out to epic camping destinations, or leading the fam on a long road trip, he's going to need a cold beverage to power through. Unlike similar cooler models, this sturdy one from BrüMate can keep ice cold for up to seven whole days. Its extra features really make it worth the splurge, too: The tank comes with a removable 1.8-gallon reservoir with a built-in tap, easy-rolling all-terrain wheels, and even a built-in bottle opener on the underside of the lid.

Amazon Kenneth Cole Blue Eau De Toilette The gift of scent for your man can also be a gift for yourself, and you're going to obsess over this delicious Kenneth Cole fragrance with notes of lavender, lemon, orange, and pineapple, all packaged up in one sophisticated and masculine scent worthy of everyday wear.

Quince Quince Nappa Leather Duffle Bag This duffle bag stands out for its sleek leather construction, capacity, and organization capabilities. It comes with metal feet that protect the material through all of his travels and interior security pockets for added peach of mind, fitting three to six outfits all the while. It's so versatile and rivals popular retail prices by over $200.

Amazon My Better Batch Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix If your guy's got a sweet tooth, this easy-to-make cookie mix can be a thoughtfully tasty gift since it'll cater to his cravings while being simple to bake up. Just add butter and egg for a delicious V-Day treat.

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.