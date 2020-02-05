14 Valentine DIYs Guaranteed To Get You Some Xs And Os
Valentine's Day is one of our favorite holidays to get creative. It's low pressure as far as gifting holidays go and celebrates love in its many forms. Also, the colors! So fun and happy. We've thought a lot about what to give and get here at Brit + Co and whipped up a few hits over the years. Here are our favorite Brit + Co DIYs — and don't miss our complete guide to printable Valentine's Day cards for the big day.
This floral backdrop is perfect for a doorway surprise for when your love or little ones wake up on Valentine's Day morning.
Keep the surprises coming with breakfast in bed. We heart these Red Velvet Heart Waffles With Cream Cheese Glaze — yum!
Challenge your love(s) to a game of Jenga, Valentine's Day style, with this cute DIY.
Gift your gal pals a handstamped scarf for the occasion or make a DIY night of it!
Dig into a Conversation Cake for the sweetest dessert.
Put a ring on it! Chocolate ring pops for the Valentine's Day win.
Make your own box of chocolates with a pinata twist.
Give your sweetheart something delicious and gluten-free with these Cassava Flour Brownies.
Get cozy with these conversation heart pillows for your favorite texting pal.
Serve your Galentine's Day guests Celebrity Hearthrob Cookies — the next best thing to the real thing.
Add a green twist to your Valentine's Day surprise with these Air Plant Wall Art with nail string creative play.
Make a stack of pixel-inspired Pop-Up Heart Cards for your favorite people.
Whip up these fun DIY Conversation Heart Coasters with polymer clay and letter stamps.
Map your travels together with this clever Photo Map Wall Art for a personal and so special touch.
Happy Love Day!