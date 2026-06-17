Summer is officially cookout season, and with Father's Day weekend kicking things off and the Fourth of July right around the corner, now is the perfect time to stock up on all your backyard barbecue essentials. Whether you're firing up the grill for juicy burgers and steaks, serving crowd-pleasing sides, or looking for easy shortcuts that make entertaining a breeze, ALDI has everything you need to pull off a memorable summer gathering without breaking the budget. From grill-ready meats and savory sides to snacks and must-have grilling tools, these ALDI finds deserve a spot at your next cookout.

Check out these Aldi deals before your next cookout!

Svitlana Honey BBQ Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Skewers

These skewers are the kind of crowd-pleasing grill item that steals the show at any cookout. Tender chicken is wrapped in smoky bacon and coated in a sweet-and-savory honey barbecue glaze that caramelizes beautifully on the grill. Easy to prepare and packed with flavor, these skewers deliver the perfect balance of smoky, sweet, and savory in every bite, making them an effortless appetizer or main dish for summer gatherings.

Aldi Fremont Fish Market Citrus Herb Shrimp Skewers, 4 Skewers Bring a little coastal flavor to your next backyard barbecue with four ready-to-grill skewers featuring juicy Argentine shrimp seasoned with a bright blend of citrus and herbs, making them an easy upgrade from traditional burgers and hot dogs.

Aldi Cattlemen's Ranch Smashed Burgers This summer cookout shortcut doesn't skimp on flavor. Made with 100% beef and pre-portioned into thin, smash-style patties, they cook up in minutes with crispy edges and a juicy center that tastes straight off a diner griddle — just add melty cheese, caramelized onions, and your favorite toppings for a restaurant-worthy meal at home

Viacheslav Volodin Black Angus Choice Petite Sirloin Steaks (3-pack) These petite sirloin steaks are an easy way to bring steak recipes to your BBQ without the premium price tag. Cut from fresh, never-frozen Black Angus beef, these petite sirloins are lean, juicy, and packed with rich beefy flavor. Their smaller size means they cook quickly on the grill, making them perfect for weeknight dinners or summer cookouts.

Aldi Original Bratwurst Party Pack, 12 Links These are a summer cookout staple that's made for feeding a crowd. With 12 juicy, flavorful links in every pack, these classic bratwursts are perfect for tossing on the grill and serving with toasted buns, sautéed onions, sauerkraut, or your favorite toppings. Whether you're hosting a Father's Day BBQ, tailgate, or Fourth of July gathering, this party-sized pack makes it easy to keep everyone happy.

Aldi Clancy's Barbecue Potato Chips Clancy's Barbecue Potato Chips are the kind of snack that disappears fast at any summer gathering. These crispy, kettle-style chips are coated in a sweet-and-smoky barbecue seasoning that delivers just the right balance of tangy, savory flavor in every bite. Perfect for pairing with burgers, hot dogs, and sandwiches, they're a cookout essential.

Aldi ALDI Steakhouse Potato Salad This deli-style side dish does all the heavy lifting for your summer cookout. Made with tender potatoes tossed in a creamy, savory dressing and seasoned for classic steakhouse flavor, it's the perfect companion to grilled burgers, steaks, bratwursts, and barbecue favorites.

Aldi ALDI Smokey Spice Pinto Beans This flavorful side dish brings classic BBQ comfort to any summer meal. Slow-cooked pinto beans are seasoned with smoky spices for a rich, savory flavor that pairs perfectly with grilled meats, burgers, hot dogs, and ribs. Simply heat and serve for an easy cookout side that tastes like it simmered all day!

Aldi Range Master Tenderizer Did you know that Aldi has handy grill tools too? The Range Master Tenderizer helps turn tougher cuts of meat into tender, flavorful favorites. Designed with sharp blades that break down muscle fibers without flattening the meat, it allows marinades and seasonings to penetrate more deeply while helping steaks, pork chops, and chicken cook more evenly.

Aldi Great Gherkins Smokey BBQ Sliced Pickle Chips Add a bold, tangy twist to all your favorite summer foods. These crisp pickle slices are infused with smoky barbecue flavor, creating the perfect balance of sweet, savory, and zesty in every bite. Pile them onto burgers, hot dogs, and sandwiches, or serve them straight from the jar as a crowd-pleasing snack.

Aldi Season's Choice Garlic Parmesan Broccoli Bites These bite-sized broccoli snacks are a delicious way to sneak more veggies onto your plate. Coated in a savory garlic and Parmesan breading that turns crispy and golden in the air fryer or oven, they are perfect as an appetizer, side dish, or snack!

Aldi Range Master Burger Press More Aldi grill tools to check out: This simple grilling gadget helps you create perfectly uniform burger patties in seconds. Whether you're making classic beef burgers, turkey burgers, or plant-based patties, this easy-to-use tool ensures consistent sizing for even cooking on the grill.

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