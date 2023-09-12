The New "Vampire Diaries" Makeup Collection Lets You Live Your Teen Drama Dreams
If you're like me, then one single question popped into your mind every time you watched an episode of the supernatural teen dramaThe Vampire Diaries: if I were in Mystic Falls, would I be a vampire or a werewolf? While being a werewolf sounds cool (plus, I just really loved Tyler), for those of us who love edgy-meets-glam aesthetics, pair sleek and airy textures regularly, and resonate with Caroline more than any other character, there's only one answer: vampire! (Siri: play "Vampire" by Olivia Rodrigo).
The Lottie London x Vampire Diaries collab is the perfect makeup collection for every TVD fan who wanted to join Elena, Caroline, and Bonnie on their adventures. While we can't promise using the makeup will bring you your own Stefan or Damon, it might just make you feel like you're a part of the Mystic Fall Gang.
The Vampire Diaries Eyeshadow Palette - Team Stefan ($12)
Before there was Team Conrad or Jeremiah, there was Team Stefan vs. Team Damon. Stefan's golden looks and charming personality totally translate to these shimmery pastels — with a few dark shades to highlight his complexity.
The Vampire Diaries Eyeshadow Palette - Team Damon ($12)
While Stefan is definitely the golden boy between the two brothers, Damon is a bit moodier and more isolated. That's why a smokey eyeshadow palette is the perfect choice to represent his character. It also happens to be a great palette for all your going out needs.
The Vampire Diaries Superfake Mascara ($10)
For only $10, the brand's bestselling (and vegan) mascara offers 12-hour length. Now you can really nail those dramatic eye looks.
The Vampire Diaries Blood Drip Lip Tint - Bitten ($8)
Perhaps the most unhinged part of The Vampire Diaries is the never ending shots of the vampires just staring into the camera with blood dripping from their mouths (you know what I'm talking about). Nevertheless, will I be adding this "Blood Drip" lip product to my cart? Absolutely.
The Vampire Diaries pH Lip & Cheek Stick ($10)
You're basically guaranteed the perfect lip and cheek shade with this pH balanced stick — it complements your natural tone, builds from sheer to creamy, and offers a dewy finish.
The Vampire Diaries All Over Highlighter - Vampire Skin ($12)
"This is the skin of a killer, Bella." Oops, sorry wrong vampire. Take on that undead glow when you grab an all over highlighter in this stunning rose gold.
The Vampire Diaries Silver Eye Gloss ($8)
Get the perfect nighttime vinyl finish with this hydrating eye gloss. It features Jojoba and Avocado oil but isn't sticky, and the silver shimmer will look just as good at your holiday parties as it does on Halloween.
The Vampire Diaries Stay Press'd - Deadly ($8)
These almond-shaped nails are classy and edgy at the same time, providing the perfect three-dimensional detail to any look.
What's your favorite item from The Vampire Diaries makeup? And let us know in the comments which vampire you wanted to be when you first watched the show because I definitely wanted to be Caroline!
