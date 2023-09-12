The Latest News On Olivia Rodrgio's "Guts"
Olivia Rodrigo's Guts is the sonic equivalent of a no-holds-barred burn book, its pages crying out to be plastered on lockers and bathroom walls, to be seen by everyone. This sophomore album is even more relatable than the singer's first, and seamlessly touches on every half-written, heartbroken rant lying dormant in our notes app, transforming them into electrifying lyrics you can't help but belt.
Unlike its predecessor, Sour (the 2021 chart-topper that truly launched Rodrigo from High School Musical star to global sensation), Guts delves deep into the duality of heartbreak — and the existentialism we all feel, no matter our age. "It's SO GOOD, social lead Mallory Levy said after the drop. "I'm not in this age group but I feel [their experience] and am instantly transported. The perfect mix of Taylor [Swift]-level lyrics + Paramore-level angst that I never knew I needed."
Y2K-inspired pop punk guitars echo throughout the album, adding an extra layer of intensity to Rodrigo’s rage-fueled confessions. Guts undeniably provides the soundtrack to those earth-shattering breakups that propel every girl into womanhood, those gut-wrenching moments when it's hard to let go, even when you know it’s for the best. It’s a collection of anthems for identity crises, and a musical odyssey through female fury and adolescent heartbreak.
Ranking Every Track On Olivia Rodrigo's "Guts," A Nearly Impossible Task
Making The Bed
Most Relatable Lyric: “Every good thing has turned into somethin' I dread // And I'm playin' the victim so well in my head”
Now that dreaming about fortune and fame is in Rodrigo’s rearview, "Making The Bed" walks us through the bittersweet reality of getting everything you’ve ever wanted. After all, we can probably all relate to putting our desires on a pedestal and then feeling confused when the reality of those dreams isn't what we expected.
Vampire
Most relatable lyric: "I tried you help you out, now I know that I can't // 'Cause how you think's the kind of thing I'll never understand."
What could be considered the only power ballad on the album, the lyrics in "Vampire" remind us of the “Driver's License"-esque emotions we’ve come to love (and expect) from Rodrigo. She's proven she can fuse anger and regret while still empowering listeners, and "vampire" sinks its teeth in, a theatrical roller-coaster ride worth the repeat.
Lacy
Most relatable lyric: "I feel your compliments like bullеts on skin // Dazzling starlet, Bardot reincarnate // Wеll, aren't you the greatest thing to ever exist?"
Reminiscent of classic green-eyed songs before it, like Dolly Parton’s “Jolene,” "Lacy" is a portrait of the other woman. Rodrigo doesn’t outright beg Lacy not to steal her man, but instead details her own flaws through Lacy’s perceived perfections. For Rodrigo, “lacy” is but a characterization of unrealistic expectations that she’s made real.
Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl
Most relatable lyric: "Everythin' I do is tragic // Every guy I like is gay // The morning after I panic // Oh, God, what did I say?"
Rodrigo reckons with her fear of being seen and of saying the right things. From constantly missing social cues to speaking just to have something to say, "Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl" mirrors the life of a girl who spends her time twiddling her thumbs one minute and over-analyzing literally everything the next. SO RELATABLE.
All-American B*tch
Most relatable lyric: ”And I am built like a mother and a total machine // I feel for your every little issue, I know just what you mean”
Leading the already iconic tracklist, "All-American B*tch" foreshadows the growing pains and base level of dissatisfaction young women often endure. Caring so much about other people who don't return the favor — even when you wish you didn't — can be really uncomfortable, and whether you're shouldering the emotional baggage of an unattached partner or struggling to maintain the cool girl image, "All-American B*tch" hits the nail on the head.
Bad Idea Right?
Most relatable lyric: ”And I'm sure I've seen much hotter men // But I really can't remember when”
If the saying “rose-colored glasses” existed as a lyric, this would be it. In her second single following “Vampire,” Rodrigo falls into the trap of reconnecting with her ex. “Bad idea right?” It’s a tale as old as time. Do we really need to explain more?
The Grudge
Most relatable lyric: “We both drew blood, but, man, those cuts were never equal // I try to be tough, I try to be mean // But even after all this, you're still everything to me”
Seeing the end of any relationship that once meant a lot to you is so, so painful — especially when you still care about the person. Grudges usually have a purely negative connotation, and we love to see how Rodrigo emphasizes how her grudge is one of love as much as it is hate, making it extra bittersweet.
Logical
Most relatable lyric: "Said I was too young, I was too soft // Can't take a joke, can't get you off"
"Logical" is for every woman who has ever been infantilized by someone she adored. Gaslighters beware. Rodrigo’s merry-go-round storytelling highlights the emotional tension between the love she felt for her ex and their emotional manipulation.
Get Him Back!
Most relatable lyric: "I wanna kiss his face with an uppercut // I wanna meet his mom and tell her her son sucks!"
This song bares the consequences of not immediately hitting the block button when your ex calls. While some of the slower songs on Guts highlight the way love and regret coexist, “Get Him Back!” takes a more upbeat, funny approach that also touches on Rodrigo's frustration.
Love Is Embarrassing
Most relatable lyric: “God, love's f*ckin' embarrassin'”
Another running theme throughout Olivia Rodrigo's Guts? Confusion. But instead of just talking about a partner, Rodrigo's confusion in "Love Is Embarrassing" is also directed towards the nature of romance itself, as well as the lengths we're willing to go for people we tell ourselves we shouldn't care about. In short: yes, love is very embarrassin'.
Pretty Isn't Pretty
Most relatable lyric: "I could change up my body and change up my face // I could try every lipstick in every shade // But I'd always feel the same // 'Cause pretty isn't pretty enough anyway"
Social media, photo editing, and the like have taken a serious toll on the way we see ourselves (after all comparing yourself to the people you see on social media can literally make you more unhappy with your appearance). In what feels like an indirect sequel to Sour's "Jealousy, Jealousy," "Pretty Isn't Pretty" is a reminder that external beauty isn't the end-all-be-all.
Teenage Dream
Most relatable lyric: "When am I gonna stop being a pretty young thing to guys? // When am I gonna stop being great for my age and just start being good? // When will it stop being cool to be quietly misunderstood?"
Rodrigo comes out swinging on Guts' finale (the title of which calls back to a lyric from Sour's opening number "Brutal"). She worries that her glory days are already behind her, and like so many of us, craves to be known, chosen, and loved for exactly who she is — and not for her talent, or her looks, or her brain — whether or not that makes her the ultimate "teenage dream."
What songs are on Guts?
We first got the Guts tracklist thanks to an Instagram video:
- "All American B*tch"
- "Bad Idea Right"
- "Vampire"
- "Lacy"
- "Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl"
- "Making The Bed"
- "Logical"
- "Get Him Back"
- "Love Is Embarrassing"
- "The Grudge"
- "Pretty Isn't Pretty"
- "Teenage Dream"
Are there any teasers?
Prior to the release of the tracklist for Guts, fans were able to spot suspected song names like "Obsessed," "Stranger," "Bad Idea," "Book Club" and "STFU" throughout various elements in Olivia Rodrigo's teaser. It's safe to say some (if not all) of these guesses have merit — and might even be bonus, hidden tracks.
Are there any music videos?
Yes! We've gotten three music videos so far: "Vampire," "Bad Idea Right?," and "Get Him Back!" The "Vampire" music video emphasizes the scrutiny Olivia Rodrigo feels in the spotlight.
The "Bad Idea Right?" music video totally feels like a scene out of Euphoria — which helps highlight how youthful and chaotic the song actually is.
The music video for "Get Him Back!" is genius for one reason: by adding multiple Olivia's throughout the video, she highlights how it feels like there are multiple versions of herself because of how many different things she wants.
When did Guts come out?
Olivia Rodrigo's Guts dropped on September 8 and we cannot tell you how many time we've listened to the whole thing.
When did Vampire come out?
"Vampire" began streaming on all music platforms June 30, while the follow-up single "bad idea right?" was released on August 10.
Who is Olivia Rodrigo?
Olivia Rodrigo, 20, rose to fame during her role as Nini on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. A talented singer and actress, Rodrigo was launched into the public spotlight thanks to Sour and fans' speculation that it touched on a suspected love triangle between her, her (now ex) BF and HSMTMTS co-star Joshua Bassett and singer Sabrina Carpenter.
While the public has (mostly) moved on from the rumors, Rodrigo’s talent shined and the singer sent TikTok spiraling with the release of “Driver's License,” followed by Sour in 2021.
Today, the three-time Grammy winner is besties with pop culture power players Iris Apatow, Conan Grey, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, Charlie D’Amelio, Maddie Ziegler, and more. She's also shared the stage with celebrity icons such as Avril Lavigne, Paris Hilton, and Billy Joel.
What are your thoughts on Olivia Rodrigo's Guts?
