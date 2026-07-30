Great news for anyone who loves Bridgerton and can barely wait for season 5 to hit Netflix: Eloise herself, Claudia Jessie, has a period drama landing on BritBox. The new BritBox arrival is all about pushing boundaries (and doing so even when it's scandalous), which is exactly what so many period drama fans love to see.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about Claudia Jessie's show Vanity Fair before it drops on BritBox.

'Vanity Fair' is your new scandalous period drama obsession. Vanity Fair takes place during the Napoleonic Wars in the early 1800s (the same period as regency tales like Bridgerton and The Other Bennet Sister), and the story focuses on Becky Sharp (Olivia Cooke). Becky is determined to do whatever it takes to leave poverty behind her and succeed in English high society...which sounds pretty similar to that good old classic American grit if you ask me. According to BritBox, the show contains “villainy, crime, merriment, lovemaking, jilting, laughing, cheating, fighting and dancing” so this is definitely going to be a series to remember. Eventually, Becky winds up in the presence of King George IV — proving she's one to remember too.

And Olivia Cooke's 'Vanity Fair' cast is totally stacked. Courtesy of BritBox Olivia Cooke (who you'll recognize from HBO's House of the Dragon) is just one incredible Vanity Fair cast member. You can also see Tom Bateman (Murder on the Orient Express), Suranne Jones (Gentleman Jack), Claudia Jessie (Bridgerton), Johnny Flynn (Emma), Charlie Rowe (The Golden Compass), Simon Russell Beale (Persuasion), Anthony Head (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), and Frances de la Tour (Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire) when you tune into the episodes. Let us know what you're excited to see in Vanity Fair in the comments!

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