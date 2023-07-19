Where To Buy Seema's $15,000 Golden Vibrator — Plus Some Orgasmic Options For Less
If you’re looking to add a little luxury to your life, look no further. Apparently, there are gold plated, custom $15,000 vibrators out there — and And Just Like That’sSeema is a proud owner of one (Because of course she is!).
Seema’s golden vibrator is proudly made by “THE luxury pleasure brand” (their words), LELO, who are on a mission to offer “the experience of ecstasy without shame, the pleasure of discovering all the wonders of one’s body, arming our customers with confidence that leads to a fulfilled intimate life.” And we’re sure the custom-made, gold-clad Inez does just that. The g-spot vibrator is “defined by decadence and elegance…for those who understand you can’t put a price on pleasure.” But don’t worry — if gold isn’t to your liking, LELO also offers a stainless steel version for $7,900. Thank goodness.Now, we certainly don’t have the Birkin-funded bank account to shell out a cool $15k. If you’re in the same boat (and also want to feel like luxury), we’ve got you covered. Here are our top Seema-approved pleasure toys that will guarantee a happy ending.
LELO SONA 2 Travel ($99)
Prepare to escape on a journey of sexual wellness with a truly orgasmic companion. This petite travel vibrator is here to provide a clitorally mind-blowing experience anywhere you go in an elegant and discreet fashion.
Nu Sensuelle Multi-Play Tulip ($99)
The Tulip is a multi-play vibrator that “cultivates your thirst for sexual pleasure,” delivering pinpoint stimulation for an abundance of erogenous zones. Equipped with ten speeds, five pulsations, and two independently controlled motors, this toy will leave you feeling good
plusOne travel bullet ($15)
One button, infinite orgasms. Don’t be fooled by its size — this toy packs a punch.
LELO DOT Cruise ($199)
The same company that brought you a $15k golden vibrator brings you this pinpoint clitoral stimulator. Thanks to LELO’s Infinite Loop™ technology, it moves in a unique elliptical motion with delicate precision, using the soft and bendable tip to provide a new type of sensation that will leave you wanting more.
Unbound Ollie ($76)
It’s hard to go wrong with a classic wand. Whether you're a seasoned professional or sex toy newbie, this waterproof wand is ultra-reliable and ultra-satisfying.
Diosa Soft Touch by Bellesa ($179)
“Diosa’s dual action vibes hit your clit and g spot better than ever before — bringing you the highest quality blended orgasm you can find on the market.” But don’t just take their word for it, dozens of five star reviews will certainly convince you to click “add to cart.”
Dame Pom ($99)
Dame means it when they call Pom “small vibe, big versatility.” For “first-time players looking for a place to start (and finish) to experienced pleasure-seekers craving flexibility and ease, Pom offers broad or targeted stimulation, plus a powerful motor with 5 intensities and 5 vibration patterns for anything you're in the mood for.”
Nu Sensuelle Aluminium 60sx Amp ($100)
Experience the fusion of intense vibrations and gentle warmth with this versatile bullet. The Aluminium commands 12 vibration speeds, and combined with its aluminum composition ensures that its intensity and heating element withstand dampening, allowing for a “heavenly sensory experience.”
Unbound Bender ($71)
This flexible internal vibrator caan hit all the right places. On the quieter side, this vibe is travel-friendly for those flying solo or with roomies.
Dame Eva ($140)
Spice up partnered sex with this hands-free device that will blow your mind away. Designed for a secure and comfortable clitoral fit, Eva leaves your hands free so you can really be in the moment.
