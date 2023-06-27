Tom Who? Ariana Madix Is Thriving Post-Scandoval
ICYMI: Vanderpump Rules’s Ariana Madix is doing just fine sans Tom Sandoval, and we’ve got the receipts to prove it. From Coachella to a new man, a next-level 38th birthday party and the development of her sandwich shop, Something About Her, our girl has been booked and busy.
If you need a quick refresh on Scandoval, we’ve got you covered.
Take a look at the actress’s biggest moves since news of Scandoval broke, and a preview at what’s to come for Madix.
Viva la Mexico!
Just after her split from Sandoval, Madix headed to Mexico to celebrate her new chapter beside her closest friends. Although the trip was planned long before Scandoval to celebrate a friend’s wedding, Madix made the most of it.
During her trip, Madix was also sure to thank everyone for all of the support she had received since her breakup.
California Girls Take Coachella
The reality TV star headed to the Indio, CA desert in April for week one of Coachella, enjoying the spoils of the iconic festival with fellow VPR costars and former castmates of the show, including Scheana Shay and Dayna Kathan, along with a new man, fitness trainer Daniel Wai.
She’s Got A New Boo 👀
Since Coachella, Madix is routinely spotted alongside Wai. The duo initially met at a mutual friend’s wedding in Mexico before Madix and Sandoval split, but they have certainly taken their interest in one another to the next level.
Although Wai is based in NYC, this hasn’t stopped the (unofficial) couple from spending time together. The two have enjoyed Central Park dates, Yankees games, bicoastal travels and, most recently, celebrating Madix’s birthday.
Oh – and according to a source who spoke with People, the VPR star has “been telling people in her circle that she's falling in love with him.”
“It's happening faster than she thought but he treats her well, they're having fun, and she's happy to be moving on to this next chapter with such an incredible guy,” the insider added.
A European Summer Is In Order
Madix joined her costar and business partner, Katie Maloney, and Kathan in England for a wedding this April. While Maloney and Kathan jetted off to Spain, Madix took off to Scotland for a relaxing trip away from the California sun.
Who Doesn’t Love Gov Ball?
Madix’s closest friends surprised her with an impromptu trip to NYC for the music festival, Governors Ball.
Madix Rang In 38 With A BANG 🍾
instagram.com/bradxbrad
Speaking about birthday celebrations, Madix turned 38 in style this past weekend, with Wai, Shay and Kahan in tow. The Bravolebrity spent the day sipping out of champagne bottles, dancing and clinking margaritas with her squad.
Not only did she dance the night away, but Wai also cooked the group a delicious meal to proceed their nighttime shenanigans. Talk about the total package!
There’s Just Something About Her
instagram.com/stassischroeder
Luckily for us, Madix’s and Maloney’s sandwich shop, Something About Her, is set to open this summer. We got a sneak peek of the Jane Austen-esque interior thanks to VPR alum Stassi Schroeder, during a late-night visit with Maloney and current VPR cast members Lala Kent and Kristina Kelly.
The sandwich shop has made several cameos on the show, giving fans an exclusive preview into the process of developing a restaurant in the competitive Los Angeles market. And let us just say – their sandwiches look so good.
She’s A Cover Star
That’s right! Madix was the June cover star for Glamour, sitting down with the online publication to delve into all the nitty-gritty details of her mental health, life post-Scandoval, red flags and more.
The White House Is Calling
We’re hoping the President has been fully briefed on Scandoval, especially since Madix, Kent, and VPR matriarch Lisa Vanderpump attended the White House Correspondents Dinner thanks to Daily Mail. The event, which is one of the most exclusive nights in DC, aims to raise money for White House Correspondents Association scholarships.
Brand Partnerships
Madix has truly taken advantage of her newfound fame, securing brand deals with some of the biggest names in tech, personal care and home goods.
In her Glamour cover story, Madix revealed that she has said “yes” to nearly every sponsorship opportunity that’s come her way, in hopes of achieving financial independence and to support her family. “We have no generational wealth in our family,” she said. “I want to make enough money to be able to take care of my mom and my brother and any other family members who may or may not need it. I never want to worry about it ever, ever, ever. So I will work as much as possible to not have to.”
And she’s well on her way to achieving that goal. Here are all of the partnerships we’ve seen Madix in since Scandoval:
Bellesa
“Sometimes you just gotta change up your vibe,” Madix captioned her Instagram post, advertising a new partnership with the sex toy shop Bellesa Boutique in which she and the brand gave away their popular Pebble vibrator. We’re living for this collab!
BIC
“Life does not have to be that complicated and annoying,” Madix says in the ad, in which she’s seen saging her apartment before going into the bathroom to shave her legs and indulge in some self care. “It feels like I’m starting a whole new, unclogged chapter of my life.”
Bloomingdales
Madix went revenge dress shopping at Bloomingdale’s after making a splash at the VPR’s season 10 reunion in a plunging red set from Mônot. We’re obsessed with this energy.
Duracell
In what is probably her most iconic partnership yet, Madix teamed up with Duracell to ensure everyone is stocked up on batteries, pens and paper towels, humorously responding to Sandoval’s on-screen excuse for cheating on her.
Joyburst
Madix made it clear she won the breakup early on with a lucrative deal with the energy drink company Joyburst, which she teamed up with in early May to create her own cocktail. “I am thankful for the things in my life that inspire moments of joy — both the big and the small,” she wrote in a caption of the promo video. “From mixing up my favorite @myjoyburst cocktails to spending time with friends and working out, being happy and healthy are my goals in life! I challenge you to indulge in things that make you happy, naturally.”
Lay's
Ahead of launching her sandwich shop, Madix is staking her territory in the food and beverage space with a partnership with Lay’s.
Raising Canes
TBH we’d be pretty stoked if Madix was serving us at a drive through too.
SoFi
If you’ve watched VPR, you know how conscious she is about money. Financial freedom is everything to her, and her partnership with SoFi certainly caters to that.
T-Mobile
"My phone has been ringing off the hook lately. I wonder why,” Madix sarcastically says. “Between filming appearances and starting new businesses, I’m busier than ever before. A lot can happen in three years. It's, like, a really long time. Here's the tea: Some carriers lock you into a three-year device contract to get their best phone deals, giving them plenty of opportunities to raise your rates. Talk about a red flag. So I've switched to T-Mobile. They cut out the BS and allow you to take control of your life and your phone with the Go5G Plus Plan so you can be upgrade-ready every two years instead of three, giving me a much-needed sense of freedom, phone freedom, and their network is fast as f*ck. We've officially entered my upgrade era. It's definitely better over here."
Uber One
Madix, Kent and Shay starred in this iconic commercial for Uber One, in which they sing a remix of Shay’s 2013 single “Good as Gold.” “It’s better than gold, actually,” Shay says of Uber One, with Madix chiming in: “It’s like freedom.”
What’s To Come For Ariana?
Rumor has it that Madix is set to star in an upcoming Lifetime movie, and join the upcoming season of Dancing With The Stars. Madix is returning to VPR for its 11th season, which began filming earlier this month, and is expected to premiere next year.
We’ll definitely keep an eye out for all of Madix’s latest moves, and we can’t wait to see what life has instore for this incredible woman next!
