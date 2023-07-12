And Just Like That, Fans Are Totally Over Miranda Hobbes
TheSex and the City to And Just Like That pipeline has been anything but smooth-sailing, especially for Miranda Hobbes groupies. The up-and-coming, fiery lawyer who fell head over heels for future hubby Steve Brady has imploded over the short course of AJLT, and we (along with thousands of loyal fans) miss our corporate baddie, dearly.Over the course of the trivial AJLT revival, viewers have revisited the OG cast of SATC (sans Samantha Jones 😢) as they live, love and laugh in their 50s. Unfortunately for us, that means watching Cynthia Nixon's Miranda lose all sense of her character alongside the now-widowed Carrie Bradshaw and PTA momager Charlotte York.
Miranda’s newfound quest for understanding her sexuality (which we totally love, BTW) has led to some abrupt relationships, (truly) unexpected nudity, and (worst of all) the end of her relationship with longtime husband Steve.To quickly recap: the retired lawyer cheated on Steve with non-binary comedian (and Carrie's boss) Che Diaz, leading to the end of her marriage and quick shift into a committed relationship with Che. This was wildly adventitious to fans, particularly since Miranda has always been fiercely loyal and loving…traits which appear to have dissipated.
Even with the divorce, Miranda’s character could have evolved in so many incredible ways. We would have loved to see her embrace single life and spark an even closer bond with Carrie, or un-retired and become an absolute law-making girlboss, or become a dolphin trainer in Thailand (Are there even dolphins in Thailand?)…just about anything other than her seemingly instantaneous relationship with Carrie’s podcast producer and bicoastal move.
More than anything, though, Miranda’s classic sensibility, quick wit, and iconically dry sarcasm have been replaced by a shell of her former self, whose only personality seems to come from what’s politically accurate to say. The OG SATC characters had chemistry that made us believe that Carrie, Charlotte, Samantha, and Miranda were IRL friends figuring life out in NYC. Now, there is a major disconnect between the old and new versions of the characters – something that the AJLT team needs to figure out, and sooner than later.
Unfortunately, Miranda isn’t the only female character MAX seems to slight. Just look at Khaleesi in Game of Thrones — she went from freeing slaves to setting fire to everyone and everything in the blink of an eye. Or Succession’s Shiv, who made a massive left turn at the end of the series, leaving fans famished for their favorite dysfunctional sibling dynamic. Like real life, female characters should be flawed, but it seems that these iconic women transition from shattering-glass-ceilings to becoming borderline “hysterical,” for no other reason than the writer’s decision. Make it make sense, MAX!
What do you think about the “new” Miranda Hobbes? Let us know @BritandCo!
Photo courtesy of Craig Blankenhorn/Max.
Olivia Taylor (she/her) is a New York based writer and creative entrepreneur. She's a self-proclaimed reality TV buff and uses 'The Office' jokes unironically. Her camera roll is filled with Twitter screenshots and she will definitely talk your ear off for as long as you will let her. Find more of her pop culture ramblings just about anywhere on the internet.