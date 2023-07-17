Seema Patel Is The New Samantha Jones (And Best Character) On 'And Just Like That'
From the moment MAX announced that the Sex and the City 2.0 (AKA And Just Like That) would proceed sans Samantha, fans questioned the show’s ability to deliver the authentic chemistry the original embodied. Samantha was a key member to the core group of NYC best friends — contributing to the irrefutable magic of the iconic show. She was the sexy, brash counterweight to Charlotte’s classic prudishness, Miranda’s undeniable cynicism, and Carrie’s often self-centered, romantic mythologizing. Trying to do any sort of SATC encore without Samantha, and the AJLT producers could tell.It was clear the AJLT would need a fourth…but who? As the updated SATC began to hit its stride, we met a plethora of new (and matured) characters. Podcast producer and comedian Che Diaz, documentarian Lisa Todd Wexley, lawyer Herbert Wexley, and professor Dr. Nya Wallace are among some of the newbies…but there’s one more addition that has the same lust for life Samantha embodied. Her name is Seema Patel.
Seema, played by iconic actress Sarita Choudhury, spends episodes gliding across the screen, damning minimalism with her bold and colorful kaftans and designer silks. Her hair is perfectly wrapped in the bounciest of blowout curls, occasionally covered by her Grace-Kelly-esque scarves. The realist real estate broker is rarely seen without a cigarette in hand, and certainly never without her beloved Birkin.
She isn’t just there to serve some (very, very) fabulous looks, though. Seema embodies Samantha’s delightfully unbothered and effervescent spirit, much to the appeal of fans. Her old-school, New Yorker sensibilities channels that of the Peloton-fallen Mr. Big as she rolls through the city in the comfort of her chauffeured car, with the greatest tragedy being that of her stolen Birkin (don’t worry, it was recovered).
Her entrance into the show was much-needed, coming after a call from fans for greater diversity among the cast — a “real” reflection of NYC, if you will. The show has always danced the line of fiction and real-time societal commentary, and it was about time they introduced new dynamics to the group.
And just like that (pun VERY intended), Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte turned into, well…still Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte. In the show’s attempts to diversify the cast, they seem to have forgotten “diversity girlfriends” aren’t quite what fans were looking for. Rather than naturally integrate non-white women into the core group, AJLT brought in Nya (Karen Pittman), Lisa (Nicole Ari Parker), and Seema as these sort of tokenized peripheral characters, each of whom are tied to one of the OG ladies and rarely interact with one another.Regardless, Seema blazes across the screen as the real, messy person she is — the kind of character we need in AJLT. She swears, smokes, and rebuts unapologetically in ways we can all relate to. She brandishes undoubtedly high standards alongside her fake gun to scare off potential muggers, critiques men unapologetically (and will definitely break up with a French artist if he still lives with his ex-wife), storms off from a judgmental hair stylist and she cares deeply about a Birkin bag, because it just works. What would typically come across as incredibly vain in a Carrie or Charlotte-like character instead feels grounded and realistic. Her life is as chaotic as it is glamorous, and fans are begging for more.
SATC is so iconic because of its ability to tap into the innate human desire to see our own experiences represented. Just like all of us, Carrie and her friends made some undeniably questionabledecisions, but even so they were still witty, endearing and worthy of love — accepted entirely for who they were despite their differences. That's all anyone wants, isn't it? As someone who has thrown cake in the garbage (one too many times) to prevent myself from eating it and has lived without a headboard for far too long, it was certainly refreshing to see those (far too real) experiences on screen.Slowly but surely, Seema is filling the Samantha-sized hole in Carrie’s life and in our hearts. Though Samantha can never truly be replaced, everyone needs a somewhat-erratic but always grounded bestie to confess your deepest secrets too, who rushes to your side in a COVID crisis donning the most impractical Louis Vuitton mask to aid in your recovery.
