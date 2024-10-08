Here's Your First Look At 'Virgin River' Season 6 — And Its Release Date
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Cozy TV fans rejoice! Not only is Sullivan's Crossing finally back, and Sweet Magnolias season 4 is on its way, but we finally got the first look at Virgin River season 6. Not only are we prepping for Mel and Jack's wedding, but we'll also get a glimpse into Mel's father's past — and Virgin River in the '70s. This promises to be the most intriguing season yet. Here's when you can watch new episodes!
Is there a new season of Virgin River in 2024?
Virgin River Season 6 Release Date
Yes, Virgin River season 6 is finally coming to Netflix this year! You'll be able to watch all 10 episodes of the new season on Thursday December 19, 2024.
What is Virgin River season 6 about?
Virgin River Season 6 Plot
Mel and Jack are finally tying the knot and it's made spring in Virgin River even more beautiful than it already was. But as they get closer to their wedding ceremony, secrets and love triangles (not to mention the usual wedding drama) mean tensions are rising. And when Mel's father's past comes to light, we see a whole new side of Virgin River we've never seen before: the 1970s.
I'm so used to seeing Virgin River in the 21st Century (and all the sweaters, skinny jeans, and loose waves that come with it), and I'm very interested to see what it looks like in the '70s. Bring on the bell bottoms!
Who's in the cast of Virgin River?
Virgin River Season 6 Cast
The cast of Virgin River season 6 includes Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson, Annette O’Toole, Colin Lawrence, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Zibby Allen, Sarah Dugdale, Marco Grazzini, Kai Bradbury, Kandyse McClure, and Mark Ghanime.
Who is Mel's biological father?
During the final episode of Virgin River season 5, Mel learns that her biological father is a man named Everett. Despite denying it at first, Everett confesses that he is her father and he has something important he has to share with her. But what exactly?
“As soon as we figure it out, we’re going to let you know,” writer and producer Richard Keith told Tudum in 2022.
What happened at the end of Virgin River season 5?
The Virgin River Season 5 Ending, Explained
Virgin River season 5 was an emotional one, and the first part, which dropped September 7, 2023, culminated in a major wildfire tearing through town and Mel suffering a miscarriage while helping her neighbors. But it's not stopping Mel and Jack from settling into Virgin River for good, and building a home where Lilly's farm once stood.
In the final two episodes of Virgin River season 5, which dropped November 30, 2023, Mel and Jack set off to find Mel's dad who turns out to be Everett, the very man who claimed he wasn't her father. Meanwhile, Jack's own parents are fighting, Lizzie clashes with their mom when she finally reveals she's pregnant, Lark is secretly working with Jimmy (Calvin's second-in-command), and Charmaine ends up giving birth to her twins. Whew!
We'll have to wait for December to see what Virgin River season 6 has cooked up for us.
