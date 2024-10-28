Cozy Drama ‘Virgin River’ Just Got Renewed For Season 7—And Season 6 Isn’t Even Out
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Virgin River fans rejoice: season 6 isn't event out yet (it hits Netflix on December 19) and the show has already been renewed for season 7! Which is a huge deal because that makes Virgin River the longest-running Netflix drama ever, and after so many Netflix cancellations, it's exciting to see a show (especially one that's so feel-good) break that Netflix cancellation curse! And showrunner Patrick Sean Smith promises, “There’s a lot more to go here with these characters" (via Tudum).
Season 6 will see Mel and Jack finally tie the knot (and after we've been waiting for them to say "I do" for literally six years, this wedding is my most-anticipated scene), but the ceremony is just beginning for this cozy TV show. Here's everything you need to know about Virgin River season 7 before you even press play on this winter's episodes ;).
Is Virgin River going to have a season 7?
Virgin River Season 7 Plot
Yes, we're getting a Virgin River season 7! The new installment will follow Mel and Jack after their wedding day, and Patrick Sean Smith says season 7 will “explore the honeymoon phase for them as they’re building their lives on the farm, which can come with its own obstacles.”
But don't worry hopeless romantics, we don't have to worry about whether Mel and Jack are endgame. “I can’t imagine creating a scenario where you think Mel and Jack are going to break up,” Patrick continues. “It forces you to dig a little bit deeper into, well, what other issues can they have in their relationship? Especially when you want to keep it through the romance lens. I think Alex and Martin play all of those [moments so well], it’s just resting on emotional stakes as opposed to will they, won’t they.”
When is Virgin River season 7 coming out?
Virgin River Season 7 Release Date
We definitely don't have a Virgin River season 7 release date yet (it was literally just announced!) but check back here for updates. Based on the fact we got season 5 in 2023 and are getting season 6 in 2024, here's hoping we get season 7 in 2025.
Who else is going to be in Virgin River season 7?
Virgin River Season 7 Cast
The cast of Virgin River season 7 includes Annette O'Toole as Hope, Tim Matheson as Doc, Colin Lawrence as Preacher, Kandyse McClure as Kaia, Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie, and Kai Bradbury as Denny.
“Especially with Hope and Doc, getting to tell love stories between two people at that age is something that television never does,” Patrick says. “Or if they do, it’s for comic relief or something. So the more that we get to grow those characters and dig into them, it just feels special. It feels like nothing else anybody is doing on television.”
