17 Under-$200 Area Rugs That Don't Look Cheap
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.
Area rugs don't have to cost a pretty penny to be, well, pretty. There are plenty of affordable rugs that can make your home look cozy and even colorful on a budget. I saw a nuLoom rug in my interior design friend's office that I was swooning over but I was sure it was pricey. Turns out, it was under $200 for an 8x10 and I immediately bought it. I still get compliments on it several years later. I couldn't find my nuLoom still in market, but here are 17 other fantastic area rugs that cost just under $200 for every style.
Revival Shell Washable Rug
Revival Rugs
This rug with a woodcut aesthetic is actually thick and soft, made of recycled materials, and – wait for it – washable!
Nazco Abstract New Zealand Wool Rug
Rugs USA
This Arvin Olano x Rugs USA wool area rug is so soft and luxe your feet will be oh so happy.
Revival Gambit Rug
Revival
Can't have enough checks in my book. This soft cream and olive green area rug is made in recycled poly so it's super durable and it's also OEKO-TEX-certified for safety, mildew-resistant and machine-washable.
UO Paxi Chenille Printed Rug
Urban Outfitters
This vibrant chenille rug with trim tassels has character written all over it. Love the color!
Loloi II Fabian Area Rug
Loloi
Loloi is one of my favorite brands for accessible yet beautiful rugs, like this cozy Moroccan-inspired one with an elegant, organic pattern. It's stain resistant too!
Pottery Barn Frances Handwoven Rug
Pottery Barn
Pottery Barn has some of the most well-made rugs, but rarely do you see an under $200 deal. This multi-fiber rug crafted by hand in India is on sale now. Get it!
Rugs USA Adelaide Harlequin Indoor/Outdoor Rug
Rugs USA
This under $100 steal comes in several colors and an on-trend Harlequin pattern. Use it indoors or out – it's actually soft, easy to clean, and UV mold and mildew resistant. Great for homes with kids and pets!
SAFAVIEH Handmade Venice Shag Djenka Rug in Pearl
Bed, Bath, & Beyond
This shag doesn't scrimp on pile. It's 3-inches thick and hand-tufted from fine yarns and silky poly. It's the kind of rug you want to lie on vs. stand.
All Modern Walker Rug
All Modern
This plush shag comes in colorful checks to add a hint of pattern to any room.
Amber Lewis x Loloi Ojai Ivory/Natural Area Rug
Loloi
This Loloi x Amber Lewis Ojai collection rug has California cool vibes. Hand-loomed of wool and cotton, it's elegant yet comfortable and timeless. Ojai is also GoodWeave-certified, which means they use ethical products and support weaver communities.
Emily Henderson x Rugs USA Hillcrest Jute and Wool Area Rug
Rugs USA
We'll do anything Emily Henderson does in her home. This handmade jute and wool rug in her Rugs USA collection is perfect for bedrooms, bathrooms, living rooms, and beyond.
Becki Owens x Surya Solana Medallion Area Rug
Amazon
This peach medallion rug by Becki Owens x Surya is perfect for your neutral decor. Inspired by vintage rugs, it has warm rustic tones and is stain resistant. Add a rug pad to give it extra oomph.
Bayshore Home Axbridge Area Rug
Bayshore Home
This rug is so affordable and does all the things: stain and fade resistant, doesn't shed, and adds a pop of contrast to your space.
Kristo Cream Rug
Joss & Main
Love the stripes and arches in this textured design for a neutral rug that isn't boring.
IKEA Halved Wool Area Rug
IKEA
This best-selling IKEA rug is handmade and wool and perfect for a splash of color. For $250, I also love the new IKEA Tesammans Rug
UO Iris Printed Rug
UO Home
The earthy tones in this vintage-inspired rug grounds a room in elegant color. Want!
Scalloped Natural Jute Area Rug
Amazon
Scallops are such a fun trend for traditional jute rugs. These add a colorful trim, like yellow, blue, or red.
