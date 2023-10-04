How To *Actually* Enjoy Drinking Red Wine
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Let’s face it – the wine world is a lot to tackle. Between the endless list of technical syntax and TikTok-backed bottle recommendations, it can sometimes feel like you’re not measuring up to sommelier-tier knowledge, or that you're doing the "wrong" thing when it comes to wine altogether.
Fear not, beginner, for we’ve got a glass full of expert tips, courtesy of AJ Kiamie, founder of Kiamie Restaurant Group. Through his work, he’s established The Sipp on South Lamar and YŪGŌ Oxford, amassing a hub of wine wisdom along the way.
When compared to other wines, red wine in particular holds an intimidating energy, which may be one reason why beginners shy away from drinking it.
“Whites and pinks are usually chilled, this makes them more refreshing. They are also usually lower in alcohol content,” says Kiamie. “Some red varieties can hit above 15% ABV.”
One thing that kept me away from choosing red wine was the fact that every kind I had tried was just too bitter. I’m a sweets-loving gal, so that blip in flavor was hard to work through. Kiamie attributes this preference to what he calls “the American palate.”
“Typically reds are not meant to be sweet. Old world wines (from Europe) tend to be earthy and dry, and new world wines tend to be more fruit forward,” he explains. “America is a culture raised on large amounts of sugar – this carries over to adulthood in the form of sweet wines.”
If you’re seeking to enhance your palette (or in my case, finally grow up and learn to love red wine), here are four *very* simple ways to actually get into savoring reds:
How To Enjoy Red Wine
Photo by Cup of Couple / PEXELS
1. Participate in a tasting.
There’s a total difference between drinking red wine, and tasting red wine. Following the proper wine tasting steps can help you develop a deeper appreciation for the flavors and impressions of red wine.
“Be sure to smell the wine before you taste it. This is the key to opening up the flavors,” Kiamie says. “Sip the wine then slowly swirl it around your mouth, and try to hit all the different taste buds in your mouth. After swallowing, open your mouth and breathe out. Then close your mouth and taste again – you will get different flavors on the finish this way.”Whether you choose to visit a local winery for a tasting (some guidance could be helpful!), or just host one at home, taking the time to inspect red wine with your senses can aid in a better sipping experience overall.
Photo by Polina Kovaleva / PEXELS
2. Pair different wines with different foods.
We’re always here for some snack and wine pairings! Kiamie says that trying different combinations can alter the tastes of red wines. “An easy start is cheese,” he notes. “This will help cut the tannins from the wines a bit.”
Sweets are a no-no with red wine, though.
“Shy away from sweet foods when drinking reds – the sweeter the food, the drier the wine will taste,” Kiamie says. “For heavier reds such as Cabernet and Zinfandel, red meat is always a winner.”
Photo by KoolShooters / PEXELS
3. Eliminate all judgements.
“Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Everyone has a different palate,” Kiamie says.
It’s important that your red wine journey is your own – so focusing on what you like to drink rather than what others are pouring can be the most helpful tool in the process of discovering red wine. And forget the fancy language!
“Never let your lack of knowledge stop you from exploring,” Kiamie urges. “Try new wines and enjoy them the way you prefer. If you want to drink your merlot with ice, go for it! No judgment here!”
Photo by ilya st / PEXELS
4. Try everything!
There are endless possibilities when it comes to red wine. Trying a different bottle every time opens up a plethora of opportunities for you to like reds more and more!
“What you choose to drink is completely up to you,” Kiamie says. “Just be sure to enjoy it responsibly and practice moderation.”
The Best Bottles For Getting Into Red Wine
Josh Pinot Noir Red Wine
Great for beginners: a slightly chilled California Pinot Noir.
"The temperature barrier is a major deal for people that drink white or rosé," Kiamie says. "Bringing the temperature down on a fruit forward red helps it to be more approachable.”
Medici Ermete Lambrusco Querciolo Dolce
If you like sweets, pick this: Lambrusco from Italy.
“The sweeter reds from Italy tend to be very popular and approachable. They also tend to have less added sugar than their new world counterparts," he says. "I’ve always enjoyed Lambrusco from Italy. It is a slightly sweet, lightly bubbly red.”
Meiomi Pinot Noir
A crowd favorite: Meiomi Pinot Noir.
Another California-crafted Pinot, this brand of red wine has become popular amongst winos of all kinds.
Colosi Nero d'Avola
Boom Boom! Syrah Red Wine by Charles Smith
When you want a unique pick: Syrah.
Syrah red wines can range anywhere from savory to sweet, based on the region they're made in. This versatility in flavor makes it a great option, especially if you're attending a dinner party and want to impress.
Justin Cabernet Sauvignon
Heavier on the palate: this full-bodied red wine.
Though this red is filled with elements of black cherry, red berries, blackcurrant, and vanilla, it still holds a bolder oaky taste. Though it plays around with more complex inclusions, it's generally very balanced and great for red wine beginners.
Loving this red wine breakdown? Sign up for our weekly newsletter for more food tips, recipes, and taste tests!
Lead photo by Dziana Hasanbekava / PEXELS.
- Stay Cozy With This Baked Apple Yogurt Parfait + Red Wine Reduction ›
- 10 Easy One-Pot Recipes That Pair *Perfectly* With Red Wine ›
- Red Wine Hot Chocolate Is the Savory Drink You’ll Be Sipping All Winter ›
- These Red Wine Hibiscus Popsicles Are the Perfect Boozy Winter Treat ›
- YUM! Red Wine Brownies Now Exist ›
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.