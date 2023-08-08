IKEA's New Fall Decor Finds Just Confirmed Spooky Season Is Here
Nothing gets me more excited for spooky season than seeing stylized home decor that complements it. Seriously, all I can picture are the different welcome mats and led lights that'll let my neighbors know I'm in celebration mode. The best news is I'm moving right before fall, so I get to start the season with a clean slate. Luckily, I don't have to look far — or go over my shopping budget — for kitschy decorations because IKEA has affordable fall decorfinds that are making my knees buckle. All jokes aside, I'm thrilled to share everything on my wishlist with anyone who's willing to listen — er, look. Let's get into these fall decor finds!
LED Artificial Tree Table Lamp, Black ($20)
This LED table lamp adds an understated touch of spookiness to your space that works if you're not ready to fully embrace persimmon vibes.
LED Pumpkin String Light ($18)
But, there's always something for those who can't wait to get the party started. This LED pumpkin string light can be hung indoors or outdoors, making it a fall decor must-have.
LED Pumpkin Pendant Lamp ($12)
If you don't care for string lights, you'll love this LED pumpkin pendant lamp. It's a low-maintenance lamp that's battery-operated and can be used for your upcoming Halloween party.
White Ghost Cushion ($10)
Another way to start prepping for Halloween is by adding this adorable ghost cushion to your living room sofa. Guests will get a kick out of seeing it perched in the center!
Cushion Cover, Orange ($13)
To complement your new ghost cushions, add a few orange cushion covers for a pop of fall color.
Black/Orange Leaf Pattern Cushion Cover ($7)
Another cool fall decor find is this leaf pattern cushion cover. It'll add a nice touch of fall vibes to your home if you're not a huge fan of making everything feel spooky.
White/Black Skeleton Cushion Cover ($6)
You can easily switch your fall throw pillows for something more chilling -— like these Skelton cushion covers.
White/Black Ghost Throw ($20)
If having ghost cushion covers isn't enough, spread the love with this ghost throw. It's guaranteed to be comfortable so you can snuggle up with during a warm, cozy night.
Throw, Orange ($25)
If the ghost decorations feel like you're trying too hard, I understand. I'm sure my boyfriend will only let me have one ghostly sofa reference so this throw is a nice medium for anyone who doesn't really love spooky things.
Pumpkin Doormat ($10)
Usually I love a doormat that has a humorous saying, but this one doesn't need any introductions. Delivery drivers and guests will crack a smile once they're greeted by the different pumpkin faces.
'Boo' Doormat ($15)
Halloween decor doesn't have to be outlandish if you don't want it to. Sometimes all you need is a simple "boo" to greet people with.
Glass Pumpkin Decoration, Orange ($14)
Pumpkins work great for every aspect of fall — hello pumpkin snacks! — so it makes sense to add more of them to my fall decor finds list. I actually love that this glass pumpkin can be on display during fall *and* Thanksgiving.
'Mummy' Lantern For Tealight ($4)
This lantern looks inconspicuous when unlit but casts a ghastly glow when lit. It reveals a mummy's face so you can easily light this while watching The Mummy franchise.
Artificial Wreath, Indoor/Outdoor ($15)
This wreath isn't exactly spooky by itself but it can be once you pair it with your other decorations. Think of it as an accent fall decor find.
Place Mat, Gray ($5)
Leaf patterned place mats are the kind of fall decor finds that are as festive as they are functional. They're sure to be hit during meals!
Dish Towel, Black/Red ($8/2 pack)
Dish towels are the kind of things you don't know you need until they're needed. For a low-key festive fall vibe in the kitchen, I highly suggest investing in these affordable dish towels. You get two in a pack so there's no need to buy multiples...unless you want to!
There are so many good options to choose from, and I just know I'll come across even more fall decor finds between now and next month. My rule of thumb for those of you with a case of the shoppies? Opt for pieces you know you need, and pick kitschy things I can easily transition from Halloween to Thanksgiving. Happy shopping!
What are you thinking about buying from IKEA's new fall collections? Let us know in the comments and subscribe to our newsletter for more fall decor.
Header image via IKEA
Editorial Intern, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.