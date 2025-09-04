After years of waiting, you can finally watch all of Wednesday season 2 on Netflix. The first four episodes dropped on the streamer August 6, 2025 and we finally got Part 2 on September 3. The biggest question that seems to be swirling around the internet right now is who the heck is Isaac Night? Well, thanks to the Wednesday season 2 ending, we finally got the answers to our questions (well, some of them at least).

Keep reading for a full recap of the Wednesday season 2 ending, streaming now on Netflix.

What happens in Wednesday season 2 part 2? Netflix Wednesday season 2 part 2 gave us literally so much information. We learn that the woman Wednesday found in part 1 is actually Francoise Galpin, Tyler's mom and one of Morticia's friends everyone thought was dead. (And, TBH, she'll soon be dead if she doesn't find a way to get rid of her Hyde transformation powers). Tyler and Francoise are joined by her brother Isaac, who's actually a reanimated corpse Pugsley has been taking care of (yes you read that right). Turns out, Isaac was one of Gomez's friends from Nevermore who tried to get rid of Francoise's powers. He died in an explosion that robbed Gomez of his powers, after Morticia interfered — and he's the body that Thing belongs to. Isaac is determined to finish the experiment once and for all, with Thing in tow, until the Addams intervene. Thing refuses to give into the master plot and kills Isaac during an attempt on Wednesday's life.

What happens at the end of Wednesday season 2 part 2? Netflix Meanwhile, Principal Dort turns out to be a con man from Bianca's ex-cult, Morning Song, who's trying to blackmail the siren into forcing Hester to turn over all his money. Enid is revealed to be an Alpha werewolf — and transforms to save Wednesday's life. Only time will tell if she's able to transform back...but if anyone is able to find her, it's Wednesday, who sets off with Uncle Fester and Thing. As they drive, Wednesday looks through Aunt Ophelia's journal, which Morticia gave her, and is shocked into a vision of Aunt Ophelia. And when Hester visits Aunt Ophelia in person, there's a message on the wall that will send us right into season 3: Wednesday Must Die.

Does Wednesday control Tyler? Netflix No, as far as Tyler's concerned, he's actually free. While working with his mom and uncle, Tyler was going to be the new subject of Isaac's experiment before the Addams ruined it. Wednesday decides to give Tyler his freedom, despite all the trouble he's caused...and his subsequent fight with Francoise leads to her death. Wednesday season 2 part 2 ends with Tyler and Miss Capri jetting off, hopefully to find a way around the whole issue of Tyler having a master.

When was Wednesday season 2 released? Netflix The first four episodes of Wednesday season 2 premiered on August 6, 2025, and part 2 dropped on September 3, 2025.

How many episodes are in Wednesday season 2? Netflix Wednesday season 2 has 8 episodes. Here's the full schedule: Season 2, Episode 1 "Here We Woe Again" premiered on Netflix August 6, 2025

"Here We Woe Again" premiered on Netflix August 6, 2025 Season 2, Episode 2 "The Devil You Woe" premiered on Netflix August 6, 2025

"The Devil You Woe" premiered on Netflix August 6, 2025 Season 2, Episode 3 "Call of the Woe" premiered on Netflix August 6, 2025

"Call of the Woe" premiered on Netflix August 6, 2025 Season 2, Episode 4 "If These Woes Could Talk" premiered on Netflix August 6, 2025

"If These Woes Could Talk" premiered on Netflix August 6, 2025 Season 2, Episode 5 "Hyde and Woe Seek" premiered on September 3, 2025

"Hyde and Woe Seek" premiered on September 3, 2025 Season 2, Episode 6 "Woe Thyself" premiered on September 3, 2025

"Woe Thyself" premiered on September 3, 2025 Season 2, Episode 7 "Woe Me The Money" premiered on September 3, 2025

"Woe Me The Money" premiered on September 3, 2025 Season 2, Episode 8 "This Means Woe" premiered on September 3, 2025

Is season 2 part 2 of Wednesday out? Netflix Yes, you can watch all of Wednesday season 2 on Netflix now.

