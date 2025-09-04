Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

So many questions, so little time.

'Wednesday' Season 2 Ending, Explained: Who Is Isaac Night? Does Wednesday Control Tyler?

wednesday season 2 ending explained
Netflix
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Sep 04, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio
Follow:

After years of waiting, you can finally watch all of Wednesday season 2 on Netflix. The first four episodes dropped on the streamer August 6, 2025 and we finally got Part 2 on September 3. The biggest question that seems to be swirling around the internet right now is who the heck is Isaac Night? Well, thanks to the Wednesday season 2 ending, we finally got the answers to our questions (well, some of them at least).

Keep reading for a full recap of the Wednesday season 2 ending, streaming now on Netflix.

What happens in Wednesday season 2 part 2?

wednesday season 2 part 2 netflix

Netflix

Wednesday season 2 part 2 gave us literally so much information. We learn that the woman Wednesday found in part 1 is actually Francoise Galpin, Tyler's mom and one of Morticia's friends everyone thought was dead. (And, TBH, she'll soon be dead if she doesn't find a way to get rid of her Hyde transformation powers).

Tyler and Francoise are joined by her brother Isaac, who's actually a reanimated corpse Pugsley has been taking care of (yes you read that right). Turns out, Isaac was one of Gomez's friends from Nevermore who tried to get rid of Francoise's powers. He died in an explosion that robbed Gomez of his powers, after Morticia interfered — and he's the body that Thing belongs to. Isaac is determined to finish the experiment once and for all, with Thing in tow, until the Addams intervene. Thing refuses to give into the master plot and kills Isaac during an attempt on Wednesday's life.

What happens at the end of Wednesday season 2 part 2?

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair

Netflix

Meanwhile, Principal Dort turns out to be a con man from Bianca's ex-cult, Morning Song, who's trying to blackmail the siren into forcing Hester to turn over all his money.

Enid is revealed to be an Alpha werewolf — and transforms to save Wednesday's life. Only time will tell if she's able to transform back...but if anyone is able to find her, it's Wednesday, who sets off with Uncle Fester and Thing. As they drive, Wednesday looks through Aunt Ophelia's journal, which Morticia gave her, and is shocked into a vision of Aunt Ophelia.

And when Hester visits Aunt Ophelia in person, there's a message on the wall that will send us right into season 3: Wednesday Must Die.

Does Wednesday control Tyler?

Tyler

Netflix

No, as far as Tyler's concerned, he's actually free. While working with his mom and uncle, Tyler was going to be the new subject of Isaac's experiment before the Addams ruined it. Wednesday decides to give Tyler his freedom, despite all the trouble he's caused...and his subsequent fight with Francoise leads to her death.

Wednesday season 2 part 2 ends with Tyler and Miss Capri jetting off, hopefully to find a way around the whole issue of Tyler having a master.

When was Wednesday season 2 released?

Principal Dort

Netflix

The first four episodes of Wednesday season 2 premiered on August 6, 2025, and part 2 dropped on September 3, 2025.

How many episodes are in Wednesday season 2?

Morticia Addams

Netflix

Wednesday season 2 has 8 episodes. Here's the full schedule:

  • Season 2, Episode 1 "Here We Woe Again" premiered on Netflix August 6, 2025
  • Season 2, Episode 2 "The Devil You Woe" premiered on Netflix August 6, 2025
  • Season 2, Episode 3 "Call of the Woe" premiered on Netflix August 6, 2025
  • Season 2, Episode 4 "If These Woes Could Talk" premiered on Netflix August 6, 2025
  • Season 2, Episode 5 "Hyde and Woe Seek" premiered on September 3, 2025
  • Season 2, Episode 6 "Woe Thyself" premiered on September 3, 2025
  • Season 2, Episode 7 "Woe Me The Money" premiered on September 3, 2025
  • Season 2, Episode 8 "This Means Woe" premiered on September 3, 2025

Is season 2 part 2 of Wednesday out?

wednesday season 2 cast

Netflix

Yes, you can watch all of Wednesday season 2 on Netflix now.

Check out Everything You Need To Know About Wednesday Season 3 for more.

pop cultureentertainmentnetflixwednesdaytv

The Latest

september apple tv shows
TV

The 4 Best Apple TV+ Shows To Watch In September

The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3, Episode 9 recap
TV

Um, 'TSITP' Just Gave Conrad Some Competition

​​Trader Joe's New Items For September 2025 Fall Finds
Food News & Menu Updates

14 New Trader Joe’s Items To Try In September (Before They’re Gone)

Trader Joe's Pumpkin Products 2025
Food News & Menu Updates

18 Must-Try Trader Joe's Pumpkin Spice Products That Just Hit Shelves

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit