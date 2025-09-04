You Can Watch All Episodes Of 'Wednesday' Season 2 On Netflix Now

We've finally returned to Nevermore. The second season of Wednesday premiered on August 6, with a catch: we'd only get the first four episodes. So, duh, episode 4 had to be good. “We felt that if we were going to split the season, then the end of the fourth episode needed to be something amazing; a cliff-hanger to bring the audience back for the next chapter. That was an exciting challenge," co-creator & showrunner Miles Millar told Netflix.

Alfred Gough agreed, saying, “At the end of Episode 4, Wednesday literally lets the lunatics out of the asylum, and the rest of the season is: Now you have to deal with that… She solved one mystery, and has unleashed a Pandora’s box of new problems.” And those new problems are going to be the core focus of Wednesday season 2, part 2, on Netflix now.

Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday season 2, part 2, which premiered on Netflix September 3, 2025.

Who is Lady Gaga's Wednesday part 2 character? Sophy Holland/Netflix We finally have a look at Lady Gaga's character in the show! She'll play Rosalind Rotwood in the second half of Wednesday season 2, a legendary teacher at Nevermore Academy and it looks like she'll add a dove-white (and bone chilling) presence with white hair and a cape.

Is Wednesday part 2 coming out? Helen Sloan/Netflix Yes, Wednesday season 2 part 2 premiered on Netflix September 3, 2025. You can watch (or rewatch) it all now.

How many episodes are in Wednesday season 2 part 2? Netflix Wednesday season 2 part 2 has 4 episodes, meaning that season 2 has 8 episodes total. Here's the full schedule: Season 2, Episode 1 "Here We Woe Again" premiered on Netflix August 6, 2025

"Here We Woe Again" premiered on Netflix August 6, 2025 Season 2, Episode 2 "The Devil You Woe" premiered on Netflix August 6, 2025

"The Devil You Woe" premiered on Netflix August 6, 2025 Season 2, Episode 3 "Call of the Woe" premiered on Netflix August 6, 2025

"Call of the Woe" premiered on Netflix August 6, 2025 Season 2, Episode 4 "If These Woes Could Talk" premiered on Netflix August 6, 2025

"If These Woes Could Talk" premiered on Netflix August 6, 2025 Season 2, Episode 5 "Hyde and Woe Seek" premiered on September 3, 2025

"Hyde and Woe Seek" premiered on September 3, 2025 Season 2, Episode 6 "Woe Thyself" premiered on September 3, 2025

"Woe Thyself" premiered on September 3, 2025 Season 2, Episode 7 "Woe Me The Money" premiered on September 3, 2025

"Woe Me The Money" premiered on September 3, 2025 Season 2, Episode 8 "This Means Woe" premiered on September 3, 2025

Who's in the Wednesday season 2 cast? Netflix Wednesday season 2 stars: Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams: a moody teen who gets visions.

as Wednesday Addams: a moody teen who gets visions. Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair: Wednesday's roommate and best friend who's also a werewolf.

as Enid Sinclair: Wednesday's roommate and best friend who's also a werewolf. Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams: Wednesday's dad.

as Gomez Addams: Wednesday's dad. Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams: Wednesday's mom.

as Morticia Addams: Wednesday's mom. Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams: Wednesday's little brother.

as Pugsley Addams: Wednesday's little brother. Joanna Lumley as Grandmama Hester Frump: Morticia's mother

as Grandmama Hester Frump: Morticia's mother Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin: a boy who likes Wednesday but is hiding plenty of secrets.

as Tyler Galpin: a boy who likes Wednesday but is hiding plenty of secrets. Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay: another gifted student at Nevermore.

as Bianca Barclay: another gifted student at Nevermore. Georgie Farmer as Ajax Petropolus: a student at Nevermore Academy who's interested in Enid.

as Ajax Petropolus: a student at Nevermore Academy who's interested in Enid. Moosa Mostafa as Eugene Ottinger: another Nevermore student and one of Wednesday's friends.

as Eugene Ottinger: another Nevermore student and one of Wednesday's friends. Lady Gaga as Rosaline Rotwood: a legendary teacher at Nevermore.

as Rosaline Rotwood: a legendary teacher at Nevermore. Evie Templeton as Agnes: a Nevermore student.

as Agnes: a Nevermore student. Billie Piper as Isadora Capri: head of music

as Isadora Capri: head of music Steve Buscemi as Principal Dort: Nevermore's new principal

Who is not returning to Wednesday season 2? Vlad Cioplea/Netflix Percy Hynes White, Jamie McShane, and Naomi J Ogawa did not return for the second season of the show.

Why was Wednesday season 2 delayed? Netflix Wednesday season 2 was impacted by the 2023 strikes, as well as the show moving locations. "No one was more frustrated than us in terms of the three-year delay," Miles Millar told Collider. "I mean, we had a writers' strike and various other countries. We moved from Romania to Ireland. So, we had a lot of logistical issues to deal with. But yeah, we're used to doing network TV. It's what we grew up on. Smallville every season was 22 episodes. It's frustrating for us, too, as storytellers and creators, to have to wait to share what we're doing with an audience that long."

Will there be a season 3 of Wednesday on Netflix? Netflix Yes, Wednesday season 3 is coming to Netflix — and Alfred Gough says they're hoping to give us new episodes by 2027.

Check out The 10 Best Tim Burton Movies of All Time, Ranked for more spooky movie recommendations.

This post has been updated.